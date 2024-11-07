top
View events for the week of 11/7/2024
U.S. Government & Elections

An Insider’s Guide to the Election Results w/ Brennan Center for Justice

Online
original image (982x560)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Brennan Center for Justice
Location Details:
Online
An Insider’s Guide to the Election Results

Join the Brennan Center for Justice as our experts unpack what’s happening and what’s ahead.

Thursday, November 7, 2024, noon - 1 PM PT (3 – 4 PM ET)

Virtual Event: https://www.brennancenter.org/events/insiders-guide-election-results


Elections used to be settled on Election Day. Not anymore.

The expansion of mail and absentee balloting, the rise of the election denial movement, and other changes have led to uncertainty after the polls close.

The Brennan Center’s lawyers, researchers, and advocates will be monitoring developments around the country during this period. No one is better positioned to answer your questions about the election.

On November 7 at noon PT/3 p.m. ET, join us for a virtual event with Brennan Center President Michael Waldman, Atlantic staff writer David Frum, and other experts. Speakers will discuss what happened on Election Day, what the preliminary results tell us, and what could be next.
For more information: https://www.brennancenter.org/events/insid...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 3, 2024 5:18PM
