Election Healing Justice Gathering: A Feminist Space to Connect, Process & Find Strength
Date:
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Women's March
Location Details:
Online
WOMEN IN COMMUNITY
Election Healing Justice Gathering with Women's March
November 6th at 5pm PT / 8pm ET
RSVP: https://act.womensmarch.com/signup/electionhealingjusticenov62024
As election results come in, join us in a space to connect, process, and find strength together.
This healing justice event offers community support, insights from movement leaders, and guidance from healers to help ground us—no matter what comes next. We’ve got each other, and together, we’ll get through this time.
The push for our feminist future continues, and we’re stronger when we pause to support each other. Join us on Wednesday to find resilience and connection—because we have each other’s backs, now and always.
Reserve your spot and join us in community.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 3, 2024 4:59PM
