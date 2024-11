Bay Area: please join us on November 6th for the Global Monthly Vigils as we urgently tell President Biden: Close Guantánamo NOW and release the 16 Muslim men who have been cleared for release—some for well over a decade.President Biden has this critical window of opportunity to close Guantánamo! Remind him to follow his own advice:“America will not torture. We will uphold the rights of those who we bring to justice. And we will close the detention facility at Guantánamo Bay…. [W]e say to our friends that the alliances, treaties and international organizations we build must be credible and they must be effective. That requires a common commitment not only to listen and live by the rules, but to enforce the rules when they are, in fact, clearly violated”~U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, February 2009Please join Amnesty International, World Can't Wait, and co-sponsoring orgs and human rights defenders around the world for the monthly coordinated global vigils happening the first Wednesday of the month, every month, UNTIL GITMO IS CLOSED!!!Bay Area friends, please join us in San Francisco on Wednesday November 6th!Where: SF Castro Farmer's Market (Noe St @ Market St)When: Wednesday, November 6th at 3pmFor folks in other places, check out the Close Guantánamo Global Flyer! https://bit.ly/GTMOFLYER If you don't see a vigil nearby, organize one!Please share with your community and post the attached flyers online telling @Potus to #CloseGuantanamo #StopTorture #CloseGitmo NOW!