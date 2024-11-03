Victims of unhoused encampment sweeps remembered in City Hall observance

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, Nov. 1) - In a society where personal "worth" is measured by how much money you have, poverty is a crime that often carries the death penalty. As Governor Newsom and his minions promote "sweeps" to drive the unhoused out of their tents and throw out their meager possessions, including medicines, the victims were remembered in a "Dia De Los Muertos" (Day of the Dead) ceremony in front of the San Francisco City Hall.Organized by the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness, they faced the four corners of the wind and then marched around City Hall. Hot soup was then served.The call was:

“Please join us in a ceremony remembering and honoring the people we once loved and cared for -- those who lost their lives to homelessness, those whose medicine was taken in a sweep and died, those whom the streets of losing their RV home is killing. Let's demand fair treatment for our community. Let's seek justice for those whose voices were silenced.”