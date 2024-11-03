top
Health, Housing & Public Services

"Day of the Dead" Remembrance at City Hall

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 3, 2024 8:57AM
Victims of unhoused encampment sweeps remembered in City Hall observance
Victims of unhoused encampment sweeps remembered in City Hall observance
original image (1419x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, Nov. 1) - In a society where personal "worth" is measured by how much money you have, poverty is a crime that often carries the death penalty. As Governor Newsom and his minions promote "sweeps" to drive the unhoused out of their tents and throw out their meager possessions, including medicines, the victims were remembered in a "Dia De Los Muertos" (Day of the Dead) ceremony in front of the San Francisco City Hall.

Organized by the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness, they faced the four corners of the wind and then marched around City Hall. Hot soup was then served.

The call was:

“Please join us in a ceremony remembering and honoring the people we once loved and cared for -- those who lost their lives to homelessness, those whose medicine was taken in a sweep and died, those whom the streets of losing their RV home is killing. Let's demand fair treatment for our community. Let's seek justice for those whose voices were silenced.”

§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 3, 2024 8:57AM
sm_02-30624-z8b_1204.jpg
original image (1421x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 3, 2024 8:57AM
sm_03-30624-z8a_1415.jpg
original image (1220x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 3, 2024 8:57AM
sm_04-30624-z8a_1429.jpg
original image (1069x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 3, 2024 8:57AM
sm_05-30624-z8b_1235.jpg
original image (1000x1119)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 3, 2024 8:57AM
sm_06-30624-z8b_1255.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 3, 2024 8:57AM
sm_07-30624-z8b_1258.jpg
original image (1000x1430)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 3, 2024 8:57AM
sm_08-30624-z8a_1450.jpg
original image (1000x1013)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 3, 2024 8:57AM
sm_09-30624-z8b_1268.jpg
original image (1172x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 3, 2024 8:57AM
sm_10-30624-z8b_1272.jpg
original image (1000x1285)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 3, 2024 8:57AM
sm_11-30624-z8a_1456.jpg
original image (1384x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 3, 2024 8:57AM
sm_12-30624-z8b_1283.jpg
original image (1218x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 3, 2024 8:57AM
sm_13-30624-z8a_1458.jpg
original image (1526x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 3, 2024 8:57AM
sm_14-30624-z8b_1291.jpg
original image (1333x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 3, 2024 8:57AM
sm_15-30624-z8a_1477.jpg
original image (1388x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 3, 2024 8:57AM
sm_16-30624-z8a_1483.jpg
original image (1398x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 3, 2024 8:57AM
sm_17-30624-z8a_1489.jpg
original image (1538x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 3, 2024 8:57AM
sm_18-30624-z8a_1497.jpg
original image (1437x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 3, 2024 8:57AM
sm_19-30624-z8a_1498.jpg
original image (1391x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 3, 2024 8:57AM
sm_20-30624-z8a_1503.jpg
original image (1365x1000)
