Palestinian Resistance Groups Comment on the Anniversary of the Balfour Declaration

On the 107th Anniversary of the Ill-Fated Balfour Declaration

𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞:

On the 107th Anniversary of the Ill-Fated Balfour Declaration



The Balfour Declaration is a major crime that will not expire and reaffirms Britain’s responsibility for our people’s tragedy and catastrophe and its involvement in the ongoing genocide.



On this day, November 2nd, our people and humanity as a whole remember with sorrow, pain, and anger the 107th anniversary of the ill-fated Balfour Declaration, announced by British Foreign Minister and war criminal Arthur Balfour in 1917, granting the right to the land of Palestine to those who do not deserve it.



This declaration constituted a major historical crime that legitimized the usurpation of the land of Palestine and its rights and the displacement of our Palestinian people, emphasizing Britain’s direct responsibility for the ongoing Nakba our people face to this day. Our people’s tragedy continues under the zionist occupation, which continues to commit the most heinous massacres, organized terrorism, and genocide, as is happening in Gaza.



The continuous British support for this criminal entity is one of the prominent reasons that have reinforced the reality of the occupation and the continuation of its crimes. Colonial Britain, which sought to impose its hegemony in the region, bears moral and historical responsibility for everything that has happened and continues to happen to our people. This support is not mere collusion but full partnership in the genocide.



On the 107th anniversary of the ill-fated Balfour Declaration, we in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine reaffirm the following:



1. We will not forget or forgive Britain for committing this major crime and causing the Nakba of our people, holding it directly responsible for our people’s continuous suffering.



2. We demand that the British government recognize the rights of the Palestinian people and compensate for the damages caused by this ill-fated declaration as a necessary step towards achieving justice and atoning for its major crime.



3. We stress the importance of raising global awareness about the catastrophic impacts of the Balfour Declaration, and we call on the free people of Britain who filled the squares by the hundreds of thousands denouncing the zionist aggression on Gaza to continue pressing the British government to assume its historical responsibilities and contribute immediately to stopping the ongoing genocide in Gaza and Lebanon.



4. We emphasize the role of institutions and groups supportive of and in solidarity with our people in activating the international arena through international institutions and the International Criminal Court to hold the occupation accountable for its crimes, support the rights of the Palestinian people, and hold Britain accountable for its historical role in the catastrophe of our people and the tragedy they continue to live through, as well as for its involvement in the genocide in Gaza and Lebanon.



5. We reaffirm our commitment to continue the struggle and resistance in all forms, foremost among them armed resistance, until the aggression is repelled and the repercussions of this ill-fated declaration are undone, regardless of the sacrifices and the extent of Western, especially British, collusion.



In conclusion, we in the Popular Front affirm that the Balfour Declaration will remain an open wound in the memory of our people, an unforgivable crime that will not expire, and we will remain loyal to the blood of our heroic martyrs, continuing our relentless struggle until liberation and return.



The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Central Media Department

November 2, 2024



𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐉𝐢𝐡𝐚𝐝

𝙄𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙉𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝘼𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙝, 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨, 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙈𝙚𝙧𝙘𝙞𝙛𝙪𝙡



On this day in 1917, the infamous promise known as the Balfour Declaration was issued, falsely granting a right to those who had no claim over a land that was not theirs. This unjust declaration marked the initial step in a prolonged journey of oppression and aggression, paving the way for colonialism based on seizing land and eradicating the Palestinian people. Through this promise, Britain opened the gates to an enduring historical injustice and became one of the primary contributors to the suffering of the Palestinian people by supporting the establishment of the zionist entity and providing political cover for it to commit decades of oppression and ethnic cleansing. To this day, Britain bears moral, political, and legal responsibility for the oppression and displacement experienced by the Palestinian people. The impact of the Balfour Declaration remains deeply embedded in our memory, only growing stronger with every crime committed by the occupation.



Today, over a century after this crime, our people face an even harsher reality. The occupation is waging a war of genocide against our people in the Gaza Strip, aiming to crush the will of the Palestinian people, seize their land, deny them their freedom, and uproot them from their homeland.



The continuous massacres committed by the occupation against children, women, and the elderly in Gaza, the demolition of homes over their inhabitants, and the siege of over two million Palestinians are evident to the entire world. Yet, despite the clarity of these crimes, the disgraceful international silence persists, effectively giving the occupation a green light to further its aggressive plans. What is happening in Gaza and Lebanon is not just a military operation but a systematic war of genocide and the sowing of chaos aimed at depopulating the land and perpetuating a plan of displacement and uprooting that has been ongoing since the Nakba.



This tragedy is compounded by the continuous support provided by some Western powers, foremost among them the United States, which supplies the zionist entity with weapons and ensures its political protection in international forums, even guaranteeing its perpetual impunity. This limitless support enables the occupation to continue its aggression and atrocities against Palestinians and sends a clear message that the lives and rights of the Palestinian people, and the people of the entire region, hold no value in the political calculations of these states. This disgraceful alliance between the occupation and its supporters is the primary source of the suffering of our people and exacts a price paid in the blood of our sons and the future of our nation.



This comes amid the occupation’s blatant challenge to international institutions, as it wages an open war against all international bodies, especially UNRWA, which it has decided to ban from our land in an attempt to erase the right of Palestinian refugees. The occupation’s attacks on international institutions, including the UN Secretary-General and firing at UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon, confirm that any talk of confronting this entity without the language of resistance is detached from reality.



We affirm, on this occasion, that the Palestinian people are deeply rooted in their land, holding firmly to every grain of their homeland, Palestine, from its river to its sea, regardless of the intensity of the oppression and brutality. Every attempt at displacement and land seizure only increases our determination to resist and defeat this occupation.



In this context, we emphasize that the Palestinian resistance remains firm in its conditions to cease the aggression on Gaza, foremost of which is a comprehensive ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of occupation forces from Gaza, particularly from the “Netzarim,” Salah al-Din axis, and the Rafah crossing, the return of northern Gaza residents to their homes and farms, and the entry of humanitarian aid and essential supplies to meet the needs of our people in Gaza, culminating in a prisoner exchange deal and the reconstruction of what the criminal entity has destroyed.



On the anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, we call upon the world to recognize the extent of the historical injustice inflicted on our people and to assume its responsibilities in stopping this brutal occupation. The Palestinian people, with their inalienable right to their land and history, will remain steadfast and resistant until liberation and the rightful return of their land. We call on all the free people of the world to take a decisive stand against this ongoing injustice and stand in solidarity with our defenseless Palestinian people. The Palestinian resistance has proven throughout every phase of the struggle that it will not concede or retreat in the face of any attempt to erase its rights, and that the Palestinian people will remain resilient and steadfast in their land until justice prevails and the land returns to its rightful owners.



Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine

Saturday, 30 Rabi’ al-Thani 1446 AH, November 2, 2024.



𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞:

—



On the Anniversary of the Ill-Fated Balfour Declaration



The Democratic Front: “Had Britain Not Planted the zionist Project in Our Land, It Would Have Remained Lost, Searching for a Refuge Elsewhere”



On the anniversary of the ill-fated Balfour Declaration, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine issued a statement holding British colonialism historically responsible for planting the zionist project in our land. The statement noted, “Had colonial Britain not worked to plant the zionist project in our land, to build the foundations of a settler state and to seize land, the zionist project would have remained lost in the world, searching for refuge far from us.”



The Democratic Front added, “British colonialism provided the zionist settler-colonial project with all the elements necessary for its realization: political pledges, land, water, weapons, and open doors for the migration of hundreds of thousands of Jewish migrants, while the United States and Western Europe closed their doors to Jewish refugees, pushing them forcibly toward Palestine to contribute to building a Jewish state on our land.”



The Democratic Front stated, “British colonialism did not stop at providing every element for establishing the colonial Jewish state on our land; it also actively suppressed the Palestinian national movement, pursuing its leaders, especially those of the armed resistance, starting with the esteemed Sheikh Izz El-Din Al-Qassam and passing through all the heroes of the resistance. It persisted in tilting the scales in favor of the zionist project, paralyzing the foundation of the Palestinian national project.”



The Democratic Front continued, “British colonialism still exhibits hostility towards our Palestinian people, openly participating in the genocidal war waged by the aggressor state against our people in Gaza, covering Gaza’s skies 24/7 with an aerial surveillance network feeding reports to the occupation army for its mass-killing operations. It also shows hostility towards the people of Yemen, who have taken on the responsibility of supporting our people in Palestine, by joining naval and air fleets alongside the United States.”



The Democratic Front stressed, “It is not enough for Britain to offer an apology for its historical and ongoing crimes against our people. At the very least, alongside an apology, Britain is obligated to cease supplying the occupation state with arms, boycott the economy of its settlements, stop providing cover for the aggressor state in the Security Council or the General Assembly, recognize the State of Palestine, cease obstructing its full membership in the United Nations, continue supporting UNRWA, and clearly and unequivocally affirm Palestinian refugees’ right of return to their homes and properties from which they were displaced in 1948, in addition to refraining from participating in wars against our Arab peoples.”



The Democratic Front concluded, “Despite everything Western colonialism has offered to the zionist project, our people’s resistance has not ceased over the past 100 years and will continue, presenting legendary stories of heroism by our people and their resistance throughout all occupied Palestinian territories.”



Central Media

02/11/2024



𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐬:

—



On the 107th Anniversary of the Ill-Fated Balfour Declaration:



The massacres, genocide, and ethnic cleansing we witness today are a natural consequence of the ill-fated Balfour Declaration and the alliance of criminal Western states against our people and our nation.



The steadfastness of our people, their attachment to their land, their legendary steadfastness, and their courageous resistance are the response to all the conspiracies and plans of the West and the zionist-American enemy, aimed at uprooting our people from their land and ending their cause.



The criminal Western states, led by Britain, Germany, and the United States, are the ones waging war on us, demolishing our homes, killing our families, severing our women and children with their missiles and weapons, and continuing their unlimited support for the zionist enemy to annihilate our people.



No amount of hatred, destruction, or brutal zionist-American massacres will dim the light of our freedom. Our people, our resistance, and the men of the resistance axis will triumph, and their Balfour Declaration will vanish in the face of the epics of heroism being written by the resistance fighters in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Iran.



It is time for the nations, free people, parties, elites, scholars, and sheikhs of the [Arab and Islamic] Ummah to rise, revolt, and raise their voices in support of Palestine and Lebanon, rejecting zionist-American domination and genocide. Supporting the resistance and the Lebanese and Palestinian peoples is a duty that cannot be abandoned.



Media Office of the Popular Resistance Committees in Palestine

Saturday, November 2, 2024



𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞 – 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝:

—



On the 107th anniversary of the infamous Balfour Declaration

The anniversary of the Balfour Declaration passes us today, which was announced by Arthur Balfour, the British Foreign Secretary, granting the land of Palestine to the Jews without any right or entitlement. We are at the peak of confrontation with the Nazi zionist entity and its allies, America and Britain, and those who have colluded with them to carry out conspiracies aimed at undermining the steadfastness of our people and their rich history, and their attachment to their land and constants that they have grown up with from childhood through their youth to their old age, until another generation took up the banner, to thwart the dreams of the sons of Zion with the death of our elders and the forgetting of our youth, who have today become soldiers in the battle of the Al-Aqsa Flood, writing the most magnificent epics of heroism and sacrifice to protect their homeland, uphold the dignity of their people, and liberate their captives.



On this painful anniversary for our people, we hold Britain historically responsible for the consequences of this unjust promise against our people and the ongoing calamities and massacres that have resulted from it, supported by America and its agents. We demand that the free people of the world and international human rights organizations support our Palestinian people in their demand for rights in international forums, until the occupier pays the price for its crimes and violations of international humanitarian law, along with all the conspirators supporting its terrorism and Nazi occupation. We renew our pledge and oath to continue the path of jihad and resistance until we thwart all projects targeting our land, our free people, and our valiant captives, and that attempt to desecrate and Judaize the land and holy sites.



Indeed, it is a revolution until the liberation of the land and the human being.



Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command

Media Office – Palestine

3-11-2024