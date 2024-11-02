Women March in Support of Harris and Pro-Choice by Phil Pasquini

WASHINGTON (11-02) – Just three days out from the November 5, 2024, presidential election, a national Women’s March in support of Kamal Harris to be elected as the first female US president and for “reproductive justice for all people,” was held here today at Freedom Plaza.

WASHINGTON (11-02) – Just three days out from the November 5, 2024, presidential election, a national Women’s March in support of Kamal Harris to be elected as the first female US president and for “reproductive justice for all people,” was held here today at Freedom Plaza.



After assembling and hearing from speakers on the importance of electing Kamal Harris to the White House and hearing warnings of what a second Trump presidency would look like, the crowd of several thousand marched to the nearby White House. Of the many messages related during the rally were those of how pivotal this election is in maintaining American democracy along with the need to get out and vote in a race that is still too close to call.



Many of the demonstrators brought handmade signs proclaiming their opinions of Trump and other related issues calling for a progressive, inclusive and directed country headed by a leader with a plan. One demonstrator confessed on his sign that although a Republican, he would be voting for Harris in this election.



No call for women’s rights would be complete without anti-abortion counter protesters and they were there. While outnumbered and surrounded by METRO Police officers the small group of men attempted to engage anyone who would listen to their warnings broadcast through a bullhorn to change their ways. Few if any responded to their hateful rhetoric and dire warnings of the “wages of sin” for being pro-choice. This was followed by a second anti-abortion activist who joined the crowd carrying a large homemade wooden cross with an amplified sound system.



Many in the crowd felt that regardless of the outcome of the election, the post-election challenge would be for a peaceful transition of power unlike the insurrection on J6, 2021. Taking their clues from that notorious event, many downtown businesses and buildings here in Washington have undertaken the preventative measure of boarding up their street level windows and doors, evoking a now familiar sight in a city that undoubtedly would be at the center of any related civil unrest.



With all this in mind, to date the U.S. Capitol and area around Capitol Hill remain without the steel fencing protection that was hastily installed in 2020 in the aftermath of the insurrection. This, while the White House is presently protected along the immediate area on Pennsylvania Avenue with the construction of the reviewing stand for the upcoming 2025 inauguration.



As the election moves closer to the finish line, many in today’s demonstration remain hopeful, along with their fellow countrymen, that this time around we will be able to avoid any further unrest, and that Harris will be elected.



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



© 2024 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide



