San Francisco
Indybay
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Stop the Closures! SFUSD! UESF Teachers Protest Attacks on Public Education

by Labor Video Project
Sat, Nov 2, 2024 9:04AM
UESF teachers, social workers and paraprofessionals rallied with parents to demand more staffing and against any threatened closures of schools.
Part of Rally
original image (4032x3024)
Stop The Closures! SFUSD UESF Teachers Demand More Social Workers & Para-Professionals

UESF teachers and supporters rallied at San Francisco City Hall on October 30, 2024 to demand an end to cuts and no school closures. Teachers talked about how the cuts were hurting students and also the fact that San Francisco is one of the wealthiest cities in the world.

The State funded non-profit FCMAT has coerced the school board to close schools and
has threatened a direct state take-over.

Mayor London Breed moved to remove the superintendent when he went public with the 11 schools slated to be closed. She also installed with the support of the School Board Maria Su who will be on leave from her position at the City. She also supported massive cuts to the Free City College program which will hit poor students of color as well as all working class students.

One of the schools threatened with closure is the Malcom X Academy and at worker talked about what a small school does to help the students from the community.

Additional Media:

UESF Educators & Paras Fed Up! SFUSD Workers Take Strike Vote Over Wages & Short Staffing
https://youtu.be/DxMw_Lu7Dlk

SF teachers vote 97 percent to authorize strike
School staff union has already sought strike; building trades union will seek one, too
https://missionlocal.org/2023/10/teacher-strike-vote-san-francisco-school-district/

Payroll Chaos Kills At SFUSD: UESF SEIU 1021 Workers Fed Up With "Empower" Program That Is A Wreck
https://youtu.be/BrqaxUOR_ro

"Give Us Our Money" SF UESF Sleep-in & Occupation of SFUSD To Get Back Pay For Their Members
https://youtu.be/lkGP6v--84o

No Cuts In the Classes! Trusteeship Threatened As SF UESF Teachers & Students Protest At SFUSD HQ
https://youtu.be/p-zk1okKQXw

San Francisco School Board made harmful budget choices for students
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/san-francisco-school-board-made-harmful-budget-choices-for-students/?fbclid=IwAR34cgzXCA5G77L_r8BxYd5XqoaM4XMbi9Wank11eZmXWsedH0fs-ypgPQc

‘A cruel austerity agenda is the antithesis of what our students and schools need’
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/do-not-divest-from-direct-student-services-to-balance-s-f-school-budget/

They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & Protection
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI

My Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan & Rally Protest
https://youtu.be/t6sgpNGHfpM

Demos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack Gerson
https://youtu.be/u52tZhMIt7M

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/BiPrtUiBMYQ
§Teacher Demands Answer About Schools On Closure List
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Nov 2, 2024 9:04AM
sm_img_7760_2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Teachers are calling for the original list of schools on the closure list.
https://youtu.be/BiPrtUiBMYQ
§Teachers Are Angry About The Attack On Public Schools & Students
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Nov 2, 2024 9:04AM
Teachers At Rally With Placards
original image (4032x3024)
Teachers are angry about the threat school closures and lack of proper staffing for the students
https://youtu.be/BiPrtUiBMYQ
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
