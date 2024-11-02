From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop the Closures! SFUSD! UESF Teachers Protest Attacks on Public Education
UESF teachers, social workers and paraprofessionals rallied with parents to demand more staffing and against any threatened closures of schools.
Stop The Closures! SFUSD UESF Teachers Demand More Social Workers & Para-Professionals
UESF teachers and supporters rallied at San Francisco City Hall on October 30, 2024 to demand an end to cuts and no school closures. Teachers talked about how the cuts were hurting students and also the fact that San Francisco is one of the wealthiest cities in the world.
The State funded non-profit FCMAT has coerced the school board to close schools and
has threatened a direct state take-over.
Mayor London Breed moved to remove the superintendent when he went public with the 11 schools slated to be closed. She also installed with the support of the School Board Maria Su who will be on leave from her position at the City. She also supported massive cuts to the Free City College program which will hit poor students of color as well as all working class students.
One of the schools threatened with closure is the Malcom X Academy and at worker talked about what a small school does to help the students from the community.
UESF Educators & Paras Fed Up! SFUSD Workers Take Strike Vote Over Wages & Short Staffing
https://youtu.be/DxMw_Lu7Dlk
SF teachers vote 97 percent to authorize strike
School staff union has already sought strike; building trades union will seek one, too
https://missionlocal.org/2023/10/teacher-strike-vote-san-francisco-school-district/
Payroll Chaos Kills At SFUSD: UESF SEIU 1021 Workers Fed Up With "Empower" Program That Is A Wreck
https://youtu.be/BrqaxUOR_ro
"Give Us Our Money" SF UESF Sleep-in & Occupation of SFUSD To Get Back Pay For Their Members
https://youtu.be/lkGP6v--84o
No Cuts In the Classes! Trusteeship Threatened As SF UESF Teachers & Students Protest At SFUSD HQ
https://youtu.be/p-zk1okKQXw
San Francisco School Board made harmful budget choices for students
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/san-francisco-school-board-made-harmful-budget-choices-for-students/?fbclid=IwAR34cgzXCA5G77L_r8BxYd5XqoaM4XMbi9Wank11eZmXWsedH0fs-ypgPQc
‘A cruel austerity agenda is the antithesis of what our students and schools need’
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/do-not-divest-from-direct-student-services-to-balance-s-f-school-budget/
They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & Protection
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI
My Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan & Rally Protest
https://youtu.be/t6sgpNGHfpM
Demos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack Gerson
https://youtu.be/u52tZhMIt7M
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/BiPrtUiBMYQ
