UESF teachers, social workers and paraprofessionals rallied with parents to demand more staffing and against any threatened closures of schools.

Stop The Closures! SFUSD UESF Teachers Demand More Social Workers & Para-ProfessionalsUESF teachers and supporters rallied at San Francisco City Hall on October 30, 2024 to demand an end to cuts and no school closures. Teachers talked about how the cuts were hurting students and also the fact that San Francisco is one of the wealthiest cities in the world.The State funded non-profit FCMAT has coerced the school board to close schools andhas threatened a direct state take-over.Mayor London Breed moved to remove the superintendent when he went public with the 11 schools slated to be closed. She also installed with the support of the School Board Maria Su who will be on leave from her position at the City. She also supported massive cuts to the Free City College program which will hit poor students of color as well as all working class students.One of the schools threatened with closure is the Malcom X Academy and at worker talked about what a small school does to help the students from the community.