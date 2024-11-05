From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Call to Action: Stand Against Vote for Anti-Homeless Law by Sacramento County Supervisors
Date:
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Sacamento Poor People's Campaign & more
Location Details:
Email your opposition: BoardClerk [at] saccounty.gov
Join the stream of Sacramento County Board meeting: https://metro14live.saccounty.gov/
Cablecast on Metro Cable Channel 14
Call To Action: Sacramento County Board of Supervisors to Discuss & Vote on Anti-Homeless Law (ordinance)
Join us Tuesday, November 5 at 9:30AM when the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors will discuss and vote on the Anti-Homeless Law (ordinance). Voice your opposition to making homelessness a crime in Sacramento County!
TAKING ACTION: Send your public comment by emailing BoardClerk [at] saccounty.gov, including the meeting date and agenda item number. Reach out to your county supervisor as soon as possible to register your opposition.
A CALL TO ACTION: All advocates, the unhoused, groups, and concerned community members must show up, send emails, texts, and call to say NO to the Anti-Homeless Law and voice your concerns! Sacramento County will decide to make using survival gear (such as tarps, bedrolls, and tents) illegal across all public property in unincorporated county areas.
These misdemeanor offenses will be used to enforce cruel, forced displacement orders under threat of arrest or citation, to confiscate and destroy people’s belongings, and to give fines, court dates, and jail time for the “crime” of survival. In other words, to kick people while they are down.
You can ensure those are not the only voices the county hears related to this policy. Once the agenda is out you can send a public comment by emailing BoardClerk [at] saccounty.gov, including the meeting date and agenda item number. And until then, reach out to your supervisor as soon as possible to register your opposition to this anti-survival proposal as well as encouragement to focus on long term solutions, not criminalization.
JOIN:
VIEW MEETING
This meeting of the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is live and recorded with closed captioning. It is cablecast on Metro Cable Channel 14, the local government affairs channel on the Comcast and DirecTV U-Verse cable systems. It is also livestreamed at https://metro14live.saccounty.gov/. Today’s meeting replays on Friday at 6:00 p.m. on Metro Cable Channel 14. The recording of this meeting can be viewed on-demand at https://www.youtube.com/metrocable14
MEETING MATERIAL
The on-line version of the agenda and associated material is available at http://bospublicmeetings.saccounty.gov.
Some documents may not be posted on-line because of size or format (maps, site plans, renderings). Contact the Clerk's Office at (916) 874-5411 to obtain copies of documents.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival
Sacramento Homeless Union
Housing Is A Human Right
Sacramento Homeless Organizing Committee
Oak Park Homeless Project
Sacramento Environmental Justice Coalition
Sacramento Regional Coalition To End Homelessness
Sacramento Loaves & Fishes California
CLAP Community Lead Advocacy Program
#homelesslivesmatter #homelessnessawareness #humanrights
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 2, 2024 6:25AM
