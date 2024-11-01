top
Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
International San Francisco Labor & Workers

International Day of Action to Defend Workers Rights in Namibia

Namibia Husab Mine Workers
Date:
Friday, November 08, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For T
Location Details:
Chinese Consulate Laguna & Geary St.
1450 Laguna St.
San Francisco
November 8, 2024 International Day Of Action To Defend Workers Rights In Namibia
Rally At Namibian and Chinese Embassies & Consulates Around the World

In San Francisco
Friday November 8, 2024 5:00 PM
1450 Laguna St.
San Francisco
Chinese Consulate Laguna & Geary St.
San Francisco, California

Namibian workers are under attack. They are being injured and killed in the uranium, marble and lithium mines and their union leaders have been retaliated and fired for standing up for their members.

At the Namibia Husab uranium mine which is the second largest uranium mine in the world, firefighters and other mine workers have been contracted out by the owner China General Nuclear Power to Eagle Night Watch Security company. Workers do not have safety masks and PPE and are being poisoned and injured on the job as contract workers which is benefiting CGNP.

The Namibian Labour Commission as well has also been captured by CGNP, and the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation that controls the Rossing uranium mine. Unionists at both these mines have been bullied, fired, blacklisted and Chinese workers are being brought into do their work in violation their union and labor law under Namibian law. They are also contracting out all the work at these mines and other companies they have taken over. These slave labor conditions are similar to conditions under apartheid.

On November 8, 2024 there will be an arbitration for Eagle Night Watch Security workers to demand that the company pay them a living wage and has proper health and safety protection. The Labour Commission has also stalled the arbitration of Husab mine union leader Marcia Kauatjitotje who was fired for defending her fellow workers.

Please join this international campaign and take action at the embassies and consulates of Namibia and Chinese on November 8, 2024

Rehired All Fired Namibian Union Workers At The Husab and Rossing Mines PPE, Health and Safety Rights On The Job & Healthcare Benefits For All Husab & Rossing Mine Workers
No More Fake AA Reports On Conditions At The Husab Mine
Pay Workers Living Wages NOW & End Contract Labor
An Injury To One Is An Injury To All

Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
Contact info [at] ufclp.org

Send email to demand labor rights to:
CGNP
IR [at] cgnpc.ocom.cn
Annemarie.Johannes [at] mol.gov.na
Alfred.Angula [at] mol.gov.na
info [at] eaglenightwatch.com


Additional Media:

Namibia Husab Uranium Miners China & The Worker's Struggle Against Union Busting and Corruption

The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers
https://youtu.be/twVLySyVcT8

Chinese State-owned Companies Now Control Entire Nambia Uranium Industry
https://economist.com.na/45690/headlines/chinese-state-owned-companies-now-control-entire-namibian-uranium-industry/

Safety concerns rock Swakop Uranium
https://neweralive.na/posts/safety-concerns-rock-swakop-uranium
For more information: https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 1, 2024 8:01PM
§Namibia Husab Miners Protest Dangerous & Deadly Health Conditions
by Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For T
Fri, Nov 1, 2024 8:01PM
namibia_beifang_husab-employees-down-tools-2.jpg
The Namibian Husab mine owned by China General Nuclear Power has contracted out mine work to the Eagle Night Watch Security which then refuses to supply masks and PPE. They also refuse to pay for healthcare and fire workers who are injured on the job so they are not liable for their injuries. The Chinese has taken over all the uranium mines in Namibia and are on a union busting spree destroying worker organizations. They are also importing Chinese workers to take over jobs of Namibian workers where there is more than 50% unemployment.
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
§CGNP Swapkop Uranium Mine Is Busting Unions & Creating Slave Labor Conditions
by Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For T
Fri, Nov 1, 2024 8:01PM
sm_china_cgcc_2022-2024_board_of_directors.jpg
original image (1430x571)
The Chinese public company CGNC and their board of directors are busting unions and creating slave labor conditions at the Husab uranium mine in Namibia. They have captured the SWAPO government and the Namibian Labour Commission along with the police and are using their capture of the government ot impose their profit driven policies in Namibia.
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
