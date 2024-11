November 8, 2024 International Day Of Action To Defend Workers Rights In NamibiaRally At Namibian and Chinese Embassies & Consulates Around the WorldIn San FranciscoFriday November 8, 2024 5:00 PM1450 Laguna St.San FranciscoChinese Consulate Laguna & Geary St.San Francisco, CaliforniaNamibian workers are under attack. They are being injured and killed in the uranium, marble and lithium mines and their union leaders have been retaliated and fired for standing up for their members.At the Namibia Husab uranium mine which is the second largest uranium mine in the world, firefighters and other mine workers have been contracted out by the owner China General Nuclear Power to Eagle Night Watch Security company. Workers do not have safety masks and PPE and are being poisoned and injured on the job as contract workers which is benefiting CGNP.The Namibian Labour Commission as well has also been captured by CGNP, and the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation that controls the Rossing uranium mine. Unionists at both these mines have been bullied, fired, blacklisted and Chinese workers are being brought into do their work in violation their union and labor law under Namibian law. They are also contracting out all the work at these mines and other companies they have taken over. These slave labor conditions are similar to conditions under apartheid.On November 8, 2024 there will be an arbitration for Eagle Night Watch Security workers to demand that the company pay them a living wage and has proper health and safety protection. The Labour Commission has also stalled the arbitration of Husab mine union leader Marcia Kauatjitotje who was fired for defending her fellow workers.Please join this international campaign and take action at the embassies and consulates of Namibia and Chinese on November 8, 2024Rehired All Fired Namibian Union Workers At The Husab and Rossing Mines PPE, Health and Safety Rights On The Job & Healthcare Benefits For All Husab & Rossing Mine WorkersNo More Fake AA Reports On Conditions At The Husab MinePay Workers Living Wages NOW & End Contract LaborAn Injury To One Is An Injury To AllInternatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian MinersContact info [at] ufclp.org Send email to demand labor rights to:CGNPAdditional Media:Namibia Husab Uranium Miners China & The Worker's Struggle Against Union Busting and CorruptionThe Union Busting War On Namibian WorkersChinese State-owned Companies Now Control Entire Nambia Uranium IndustrySafety concerns rock Swakop Uranium