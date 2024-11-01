§ Namibia Husab Miners Protest Dangerous & Deadly Health Conditions by Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For T

The Namibian Husab mine owned by China General Nuclear Power has contracted out mine work to the Eagle Night Watch Security which then refuses to supply masks and PPE. They also refuse to pay for healthcare and fire workers who are injured on the job so they are not liable for their injuries. The Chinese has taken over all the uranium mines in Namibia and are on a union busting spree destroying worker organizations. They are also importing Chinese workers to take over jobs of Namibian workers where there is more than 50% unemployment.