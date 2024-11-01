From the Open-Publishing Calendar
International Day of Action to Defend Workers Rights in Namibia
Date:
Friday, November 08, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For T
Location Details:
Chinese Consulate Laguna & Geary St.
1450 Laguna St.
San Francisco
November 8, 2024 International Day Of Action To Defend Workers Rights In Namibia
Rally At Namibian and Chinese Embassies & Consulates Around the World
In San Francisco
Friday November 8, 2024 5:00 PM
1450 Laguna St.
San Francisco
Chinese Consulate Laguna & Geary St.
San Francisco, California
Namibian workers are under attack. They are being injured and killed in the uranium, marble and lithium mines and their union leaders have been retaliated and fired for standing up for their members.
At the Namibia Husab uranium mine which is the second largest uranium mine in the world, firefighters and other mine workers have been contracted out by the owner China General Nuclear Power to Eagle Night Watch Security company. Workers do not have safety masks and PPE and are being poisoned and injured on the job as contract workers which is benefiting CGNP.
The Namibian Labour Commission as well has also been captured by CGNP, and the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation that controls the Rossing uranium mine. Unionists at both these mines have been bullied, fired, blacklisted and Chinese workers are being brought into do their work in violation their union and labor law under Namibian law. They are also contracting out all the work at these mines and other companies they have taken over. These slave labor conditions are similar to conditions under apartheid.
On November 8, 2024 there will be an arbitration for Eagle Night Watch Security workers to demand that the company pay them a living wage and has proper health and safety protection. The Labour Commission has also stalled the arbitration of Husab mine union leader Marcia Kauatjitotje who was fired for defending her fellow workers.
Please join this international campaign and take action at the embassies and consulates of Namibia and Chinese on November 8, 2024
Rehired All Fired Namibian Union Workers At The Husab and Rossing Mines PPE, Health and Safety Rights On The Job & Healthcare Benefits For All Husab & Rossing Mine Workers
No More Fake AA Reports On Conditions At The Husab Mine
Pay Workers Living Wages NOW & End Contract Labor
An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
Contact info [at] ufclp.org
Send email to demand labor rights to:
CGNP
IR [at] cgnpc.ocom.cn
Annemarie.Johannes [at] mol.gov.na
Alfred.Angula [at] mol.gov.na
info [at] eaglenightwatch.com
Additional Media:
Namibia Husab Uranium Miners China & The Worker's Struggle Against Union Busting and Corruption
The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers
https://youtu.be/twVLySyVcT8
Chinese State-owned Companies Now Control Entire Nambia Uranium Industry
https://economist.com.na/45690/headlines/chinese-state-owned-companies-now-control-entire-namibian-uranium-industry/
Safety concerns rock Swakop Uranium
https://neweralive.na/posts/safety-concerns-rock-swakop-uranium
For more information: https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
