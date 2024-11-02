Protest for an end to genocide in Palestine begines 1pm at SF City Hall.On November 2, just days before the U.S. Presidential election, people will take to the streets across the entire country to say NO VOTES FOR GENOCIDE!We’ve been mobilizing every single day for over a year demanding an end to the U.S.-funded and supported Israeli genocide in Palestine and Lebanon. This election cycle, we will not forget these candidates’ direct support for this genocide.The US government has the ability to enact an arms embargo, it has the ability to stop this genocide. This is a US war as much as it is an Israeli war on Palestine and Lebanon. We won’t be fooled by arbitrary 30-day deadlines and we will not be tricked into believing the political rhetoric of those who could have stopped the genocide with a single phone call to end military aid to Israel.