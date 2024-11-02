From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
No Votes for Genocide
Date:
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Shut It Down! For Palestine
Location Details:
San Francisco City Hall
1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl
San Francisco, CA
94102
1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl
San Francisco, CA
94102
Protest for an end to genocide in Palestine begines 1pm at SF City Hall.
https://www.shutitdown4palestine.org/nov2
On November 2, just days before the U.S. Presidential election, people will take to the streets across the entire country to say NO VOTES FOR GENOCIDE!
We’ve been mobilizing every single day for over a year demanding an end to the U.S.-funded and supported Israeli genocide in Palestine and Lebanon. This election cycle, we will not forget these candidates’ direct support for this genocide.
The US government has the ability to enact an arms embargo, it has the ability to stop this genocide. This is a US war as much as it is an Israeli war on Palestine and Lebanon. We won’t be fooled by arbitrary 30-day deadlines and we will not be tricked into believing the political rhetoric of those who could have stopped the genocide with a single phone call to end military aid to Israel.
https://www.shutitdown4palestine.org/nov2
For more information: https://www.shutitdown4palestine.org/nov2
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 1, 2024 6:58PM
