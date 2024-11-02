March for Timmy

Date:

Saturday, November 02, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Friends of Timmy

Location Details:

Concord Rainbow Community Center

2380 Salvio St

Suite 301

Concord, CA

94520

3:00pm: meet @ Concord Rainbow Community Center

3:30pm: march to Concord BART parking lot (half mile) followed by a candle light vigil at the tree





March to remember, Timothy Charles Lee, a Black/Native American gay man. Timothy was a successful fashion design student, who had just won a fellowship to study in Milan, Italy. He was an activist, that participated in the Alcatraz occupations of the 1970s.



Timothy was found, hung from a tree at the Concord BART station. That same night, two young Black men were stabbed by two white men in KKK robes just 2 miles away. There was no justice for Timothy!



March to remember & REOPEN THE CASE!