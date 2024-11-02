From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Friends of Timmy
Location Details:
Concord Rainbow Community Center
2380 Salvio St
Suite 301
Concord, CA
94520
3:00pm: meet @ Concord Rainbow Community Center
3:30pm: march to Concord BART parking lot (half mile) followed by a candle light vigil at the tree
March to remember, Timothy Charles Lee, a Black/Native American gay man. Timothy was a successful fashion design student, who had just won a fellowship to study in Milan, Italy. He was an activist, that participated in the Alcatraz occupations of the 1970s.
Timothy was found, hung from a tree at the Concord BART station. That same night, two young Black men were stabbed by two white men in KKK robes just 2 miles away. There was no justice for Timothy!
March to remember & REOPEN THE CASE!
