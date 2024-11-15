MAJOR BARBARA, the film version of G.B. Shaw's upset of political posturing

Friday, November 15, 2024

6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Screening

David Giesen

415-948-4265

Notable House

189 Ellsworth St.

SF

This is your invitation to The Commons SF's "Liberal Conservative Film Series" screening of MAJOR BARBARA, Friday, 6 pm, in San Francisco at our Bernal Heights community center, 189 Ellsworth St. Free. Whee!



The script shows off Shaw at his pungent, assumptions-upsetting best. The dark hero is a guns and bullets manufacturer, Andrew Undershaft, who does more for peace and love than the many do-gooders who harangue him. Full of laughs, insight, and uplift. A great launch to a Commons Movement. And there's a gratis vegetarian (Shaw was one) meal to go with!



The film series seeks to bring together Left and Right, Jew and gentile, pagan and monotheist, insider and outsider, know-it-all and agnostic, you name it and unknown for a discussion of civics principles informed by holding in mind the question, "Who owns nature, and metes out access upon what terms?"



Complimentary veggie supper at 6 pm, film at 7 pm. Discussion follows. RSVP appreciated for place-setting count.

