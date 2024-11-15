From the Open-Publishing Calendar
MAJOR BARBARA, the film version of G.B. Shaw's upset of political posturing
Date:
Friday, November 15, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
Notable House
189 Ellsworth St.
SF
This is your invitation to The Commons SF's "Liberal Conservative Film Series" screening of MAJOR BARBARA, Friday, 6 pm, in San Francisco at our Bernal Heights community center, 189 Ellsworth St. Free. Whee!
The script shows off Shaw at his pungent, assumptions-upsetting best. The dark hero is a guns and bullets manufacturer, Andrew Undershaft, who does more for peace and love than the many do-gooders who harangue him. Full of laughs, insight, and uplift. A great launch to a Commons Movement. And there's a gratis vegetarian (Shaw was one) meal to go with!
The film series seeks to bring together Left and Right, Jew and gentile, pagan and monotheist, insider and outsider, know-it-all and agnostic, you name it and unknown for a discussion of civics principles informed by holding in mind the question, "Who owns nature, and metes out access upon what terms?"
Complimentary veggie supper at 6 pm, film at 7 pm. Discussion follows. RSVP appreciated for place-setting count.
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
