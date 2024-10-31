From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
CCA Artists Actions & Voices For Palestine At SF Hospital Curve
Artists For Gaza from the California College of the Arts as well as other activists and supporters of Palestine rallied at Hospital Curve next to San Francisco General Hospital and dropped banners and had a art show on Palestine on October 25, 2024.
CCA Artists Actions & Voices For Palestine At SF Hospital Curve
Artists from California College of The Arts CCA and other artists and muscians dropped banners and put up their art at Hospital Curve Bridge next to San Francisco General Hospital. They spoke out about the College taking down their art on Palestine and the fight to get their art out even at their own school.
Other artists and musicians had their art on their banners and alongside the fence on the bridge.
This action took place on October 25, 2024.
Local Artists 4 Palestine
localartists4palestine [at] gmail.com
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Artists from California College of The Arts CCA and other artists and muscians dropped banners and put up their art at Hospital Curve Bridge next to San Francisco General Hospital. They spoke out about the College taking down their art on Palestine and the fight to get their art out even at their own school.
Other artists and musicians had their art on their banners and alongside the fence on the bridge.
This action took place on October 25, 2024.
Local Artists 4 Palestine
localartists4palestine [at] gmail.com
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/pNLeDNmG-8g
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network