CCA Artists Actions & Voices For Palestine At SF Hospital CurveArtists from California College of The Arts CCA and other artists and muscians dropped banners and put up their art at Hospital Curve Bridge next to San Francisco General Hospital. They spoke out about the College taking down their art on Palestine and the fight to get their art out even at their own school.Other artists and musicians had their art on their banners and alongside the fence on the bridge.This action took place on October 25, 2024.Local Artists 4 PalestineProduction of Labor Video Project