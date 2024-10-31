top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Arts + Action Education & Student Activism

CCA Artists Actions & Voices For Palestine At SF Hospital Curve

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 1:35PM
Artists For Gaza from the California College of the Arts as well as other activists and supporters of Palestine rallied at Hospital Curve next to San Francisco General Hospital and dropped banners and had a art show on Palestine on October 25, 2024.
CCA Artists Speaking At Artists For Palestine Hospital Curve
original image (4032x3024)
CCA Artists Actions & Voices For Palestine At SF Hospital Curve

Artists from California College of The Arts CCA and other artists and muscians dropped banners and put up their art at Hospital Curve Bridge next to San Francisco General Hospital. They spoke out about the College taking down their art on Palestine and the fight to get their art out even at their own school.

Other artists and musicians had their art on their banners and alongside the fence on the bridge.

This action took place on October 25, 2024.

Local Artists 4 Palestine
localartists4palestine [at] gmail.com

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/pNLeDNmG-8g
§US Imperialist War In Iraq-Profit For War
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 1:35PM
sm_us_imperialist_iraq_war_art.jpg
original image (3296x1975)
This is an art piece during the Iraq war on the profiteers who profit from war
https://youtu.be/pNLeDNmG-8g
§Artists Dropping Banner On Hospital Curve Near General Hospital
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 1:35PM
sm_palestine_art_dropping_banner10-25-24.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Artists from CCA dropped a banner at Hospital Curve
https://youtu.be/pNLeDNmG-8g
§CCA Artists Talk with Artist Doug Minkler
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 1:35PM
sm_palestine_art_minkler_10-25-24.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Artist Doug Minkler who has produced art on the US Israel war and genocide talks with students from CCA
https://youtu.be/pNLeDNmG-8g
§No War For Israel Banner At Hospital Curve
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 1:35PM
sm_palestine_art_no_war_for_israel10-25-24.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A banner was displayed at the Palestine Art Action At Hospital Curve
https://youtu.be/pNLeDNmG-8g
§US Bombs Gaza
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 1:35PM
sm_palestine_art_us_bombs_gaza_.jpg
original image (2068x2601)
One of the murals at the Artists For Palestine at Hospital Curve
https://youtu.be/pNLeDNmG-8g
§US War & Imperialism By Artist John Sheridan
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 1:35PM
sm_sheridan_art.jpg
original image (2948x2368)
Artist John Sheridan's art on war, imperialism and culture
https://youtu.be/pNLeDNmG-8g
§Art For Palestine Banner On Hospital Curve
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 1:35PM
sm_img_7647.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A banner at the Hospital Curve by Artists For Palestine
https://youtu.be/pNLeDNmG-8g
§US Imperialist War Madness
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 1:35PM
sm_minkler_imperialism.jpg
original image (2438x2707)
The madness of imperialist war is the focus of this art by Doug Minkler that was displayed at the action of Artists For Palestine.
https://youtu.be/pNLeDNmG-8g
§We Stand With Gaza Artist With Juan Fuentes Art
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 1:35PM
We Stand With Gaza
original image (4032x3024)
An artist from CCA stands with We Stand For Gaza by artist Juan Fuentes
https://youtu.be/pNLeDNmG-8g
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code