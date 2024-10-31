top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Whole World at UN Tells US to "Stuff It"

by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 12:14PM
Hypocrisy of the self-appointed "example to the world" for "our" values of freedom and democracy exposed
original image (1695x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

The venue was the (mostly) polite diplomatic world of the United Nations. The process was the vote over the US blockade of Cuba. 187 countries were against, 2 were in favor. The message from the almost entire world to the US was, basically, to stuff it. The State Department mouthpiece New York Times was too embarrassed to report it.

The only country supporting the US was partner-in-genocide Israel. Moldova was the single abstention. I have been reliably informed by a street person on Market Street that this was because Moldova expects a Russian invasion.

Following up on the October 26 action at the Grand Lake Theater in Oakland, people outraged by the sixty five years of US attacks on the small island nation of Cuba held another action to mark the day of the UN vote.

The demonstrators on Market and Powell displayed a large banner demanding to let Cubs and Gaza live. Several Cubans addressed the crowd in Spanish. Tourists and people from what remains of San Francisco's office crowd were supportive.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 12:14PM
sm_02-30424-z8b_0910.jpg
original image (1162x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 12:14PM
sm_03-30424-z8a_1299.jpg
original image (1415x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 12:14PM
sm_04-30424-z8a_1327.jpg
original image (1448x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 12:14PM
sm_05-30424-z8a_1338.jpg
original image (1404x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 12:14PM
sm_06-30424-z8b_1008.jpg
original image (1077x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 12:14PM
sm_07-30424-z8b_1012.jpg
original image (1414x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 12:14PM
sm_08-30424-z8b_1035.jpg
original image (1000x1295)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 12:14PM
sm_09-30424-z8b_1052.jpg
original image (1000x1639)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 12:14PM
sm_10-30424-z8b_1085.jpg
original image (1333x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 12:14PM
sm_11-30424-z8a_1365.jpg
original image (1317x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 12:14PM
sm_12-30424-z8b_1086.jpg
original image (1000x1391)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 12:14PM
sm_13-30424-z8a_1376.jpg
original image (1313x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 12:14PM
sm_14-30424-z8a_1381.jpg
original image (1304x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 12:14PM
sm_15-30424-z8b_1125.jpg
original image (1000x1120)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 12:14PM
sm_16-30424-z8a_1395.jpg
original image (1000x1253)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 12:14PM
sm_17-30424-z8b_1145.jpg
original image (1000x1314)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 12:14PM
sm_18-30424-z8b_1147.jpg
original image (1000x1215)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 12:14PM
sm_19-30424-z8b_1157.jpg
original image (1118x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Oct 31, 2024 12:14PM
sm_20-30424-z8b_1161.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
