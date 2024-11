Hypocrisy of the self-appointed "example to the world" for "our" values of freedom and democracy exposed

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

The venue was the (mostly) polite diplomatic world of the United Nations. The process was the vote over the US blockade of Cuba. 187 countries were against, 2 were in favor. The message from the almost entire world to the US was, basically, to stuff it. The State Department mouthpiece New York Times was too embarrassed to report it.The only country supporting the US was partner-in-genocide Israel. Moldova was the single abstention. I have been reliably informed by a street person on Market Street that this was because Moldova expects a Russian invasion.Following up on the October 26 action at the Grand Lake Theater in Oakland , people outraged by the sixty five years of US attacks on the small island nation of Cuba held another action to mark the day of the UN vote.The demonstrators on Market and Powell displayed a large banner demanding to let Cubs and Gaza live. Several Cubans addressed the crowd in Spanish. Tourists and people from what remains of San Francisco's office crowd were supportive.See all high resolution photos here