Dia De Los Muertos Protest March for Immigrant Rights - San Francisco
Date:
Friday, November 01, 2024
Time:
7:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
ALMAS Libres / Raizes Collective
Location Details:
March starts: San Francisco Ferry Building Plaza
The Embarcadero & Market Street
San Francisco, California
SAN FRANCISCO: DIA DE LOS MUERTOS MARCH for IMMIGRANT RIGHTS
We Demand a Citizenship Pathway and Protest Racist, Xenophobic Rhetoric & Actions of Trump
WHEN: Friday, November 1, 2024, 7 AM - 10 AM (get attention of commuters)
WHERE: Meet at San Francisco Ferry Building at 7am. Walk west on Pine St., then south on Powell St. until reach the corner of 5th and Market Streets, outside the Democratic Party/Kamala Harris For President Headquarters to demand a citizenship pathway.
WHY: Presidential Candidate Donald Trump has put undocumented migrants at the center of his presidential bid. Migrants will voice that they will never tolerate his scapegoating of them, of mass deportations, and that they demand that Kamala Harris make a Path To Citizenship through the Registry process a priority during her first 100 days.
INFORMATION HERE: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=8039475459492259
FROM ALMAS ALMAS LIBRES / Raizes Collective: Immigrant Communities In The Greater Bay Area Hold Traditional Day Of The Dead Procession To Respond to Donald Trump’s Attacks Against Migrants He Has Placed At the Center of His Presidential Campaign.
A few days before the Presidential Election, on Friday, November 1, 2024, 7am, Immigrant community members will gather at the San Francisco Ferry Building and will walk the corner of 5th and Market Streets, in San Francisco, to tell Donald Trump to stop scapegoating them, and that they will never tolerate mass deportations, and to tell Kamala Harris that her first 100 Days in office must include passing legislation which provides a Path To Citizenship through the Registry process.
“The already-existing Registry process allows undocumented immigrants to apply for legal permanent residency if they have lived in the U.S. for a certain number of years,” explains Manuel de Paz, of the East Bay Sanctuary Covenant and member of the Northern California Coalition for Just Immigration Reform (NCCJIR), the organization sponsoring the Procession. “With Kamala Harris’ leadership, Congress can easily update the Registry process so that millions of people are no longer forced to continue living here with an undocumented status.”
“Millions of us have had to put up with the hate surrounding this presidential election. What the candidates should focus on is that millions of us have been unable to travel to our home countries to see our families, including our children and the elderly parents many of us were forced to leave behind,” says Socorro Diaz of the Sonoma County group ALMAS LIBRES. “I’ve lived and worked in this country for over 30 years, and I should be able to visit my parents before they pass away.”
The NCCJIR consists of dozens immigrant rights organizations in San Jose, San Francisco, Sonoma, Marin, East Bay, Humboldt Counties pushing for a Path To Citizenship for the 11 million. The Coalition held a 3-Day Walk in August 2024 from San Jose to San Francisco to highlight the urgency of passing a Path To Citizenship policy.
The Day of the Dead (“Dia de los Muertos”) is a traditional, Indigenous commemoration of families and ancestors who have passed. The Procession will honor relatives who passed away without being visited by family living undocumented in the U.S., as well as migrants who have died trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.
SAN FRANCISCO: MARCHA DEL DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS
por los derechos de los inmigrantes, exigimos un camino de ciudadanía y protestamos contra la retórica y las acciones racistas y xenófobas de Trump
CUÁNDO: Viernes 1 de noviembre de 2024, de 7 a.m. a 10 a.m. (llamar la atención de los viajeros)
DÓNDE: Punto de encuentro en el edificio del ferry de San Francisco a las 7 a.m. Camine hacia el oeste por Pine St., luego hacia el sur por Powell St. hasta llegar a la esquina de las calles 5th y Market, afuera de la sede del Partido Demócrata / Kamala Harris For President para exigir un camino de ciudadanía.
POR QUÉ: El candidato presidencial Donald Trump ha puesto a los inmigrantes indocumentados en el centro de su candidatura presidencial. Los migrantes expresarán que nunca tolerarán que los convierta en chivos expiatorios, que las deportaciones masivas, y que exijan que Kamala Harris haga de un Camino a la Ciudadanía a través del proceso de Registro una prioridad durante sus primeros 100 días.
Información aquí: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=8039475459492259
Comunidades de inmigrantes en el Área de la Bahía realizan la tradicional procesión del Día de los Muertos para responder a los ataques de Donald Trump contra los migrantes que ha colocado en el centro de su campaña presidencial.
Unos días antes de las elecciones presidenciales, el viernes 1 de noviembre de 2024, a las 7 a.m., los miembros de la comunidad inmigrante se reunirán en el edificio del ferry de San Francisco y caminarán por la esquina de las calles 5 y Market, en San Francisco, para decirle a Donald Trump que deje de convertirlos en chivos expiatorios, y que nunca tolerarán deportaciones masivas, y para decirle a Kamala Harris que sus primeros 100 días en el cargo deben incluir la aprobación de una legislación que proporcione un Camino a la Ciudadanía a través del proceso de Registro.
"El proceso de Registro ya existente permite a los inmigrantes indocumentados solicitar la residencia permanente legal si han vivido en los EE. UU. durante un cierto número de años", explica Manuel de Paz, del East Bay Sanctuary Covenant y miembro de la Coalición del Norte de California para una Reforma Migratoria Justa (NCCJIR), la organización que patrocina la Procesión. "Con el liderazgo de Kamala Harris, el Congreso puede actualizar fácilmente el proceso de Registro para que millones de personas ya no se vean obligadas a seguir viviendo aquí con un estatus indocumentado".
"Millones de nosotros hemos tenido que soportar el odio que rodea a estas elecciones presidenciales. En lo que los candidatos deberían enfocarse es en que millones de nosotros no hemos podido viajar a nuestros países de origen para ver a nuestras familias, incluidos nuestros hijos y los padres ancianos que muchos de nosotros nos vimos obligados a dejar atrás", dice Socorro Díaz del grupo ALMAS LIBRES del condado de Sonoma. "He vivido y trabajado en este país durante más de 30 años, y debería poder visitar a mis padres antes de que mueran".
El NCCJIR consta de docenas de organizaciones de derechos de los inmigrantes en los condados de San José, San Francisco, Sonoma, Marin, East Bay y Humboldt que presionan por un Camino a la Ciudadanía para los 11 millones. La Coalición realizó una caminata de 3 días en agosto de 2024 desde San José hasta San Francisco para resaltar la urgencia de aprobar una política de Camino a la Ciudadanía.
El Día de los Muertos es una conmemoración tradicional indígena de las familias y antepasados que han fallecido. La procesión honrará a los familiares que fallecieron sin ser visitados por familiares que viven indocumentados en los EE. UU., así como a los migrantes que han muerto tratando de cruzar la frontera entre los EE. UU. y México.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=80394...
