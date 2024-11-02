From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Direct From Palestine...
Date:
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Revolutionary Workers Front
Location Details:
474 Valencia St.
San Francisco
San Francisco
Direct From Palestine
Comrade Hassan
From the Jordan Valley's Ikhilia Association
Will be speaking about the resistance in Palestine
All are invited to a
Discussion & Potluck
Saturday, November 2nd at 6:00pm
Black & Brown Social Club
474 Valencia St.
San Francisco
Wheelchair accessible
Public Transportation:
16th Street BART
MUNI: #22, #49, #14
Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, the Whole System Equals Genocide
Comrade Hassan
From the Jordan Valley's Ikhilia Association
Will be speaking about the resistance in Palestine
All are invited to a
Discussion & Potluck
Saturday, November 2nd at 6:00pm
Black & Brown Social Club
474 Valencia St.
San Francisco
Wheelchair accessible
Public Transportation:
16th Street BART
MUNI: #22, #49, #14
Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, the Whole System Equals Genocide
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 30, 2024 9:45PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network