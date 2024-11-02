Direct From Palestine...

Comrade Hassan

From the Jordan Valley's Ikhilia Association



Will be speaking about the resistance in Palestine



All are invited to a

Discussion & Potluck



Saturday, November 2nd at 6:00pm



Wheelchair accessible



Public Transportation:

16th Street BART

MUNI: #22, #49, #14



