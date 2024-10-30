From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Evo Morales Assassination Attempt Fails Twice
Evo was attacked on the road but came out unharmed and accused Arce of wanting to eliminate him
28Oct24 (FARCO) According to the statement released by the Movement for Socialism (MAS), the attack was at the entrance to a military barracks when two vehicles ambushed the cars in which Morales was traveling with his entourage.
Evo Morales survived a concerted attack on his life, and escaped death twice
The former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, suffered an attempt on his life when he was shot by hooded people while he was heading to the radio program he has in the Bolivian town of Lauca.
According to the statement released by the Movement for Socialism (MAS), the attack was at the entrance to a military barracks when two vehicles ambushed the cars in which Morales was traveling with his collaborators. The car in which the former president was traveling was first shot four times. Then he got into another that received 14 shots, and he came out unharmed. One of the drivers was wounded in the head by a bullet but is out of danger. Part of the attack was recorded on a video recorded by associates of the former president.
President Luis Arce, former Minister of Economy during Morales' administration at the head of Bolivia, and today facing off with the MAS leader, said on his social networks that in response to the complaint of "an alleged attack, I have instructed an immediate and thorough investigation."
Cristina Fernández de Kirchner expressed her solidarity with Evo Morales on her digital networks and asked President Arce to take measures to guarantee her safety and physical integrity. The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, also repudiated the violent attack on Morales, among other international leaders who spoke out about the incident on Sunday morning.
After the attack, Evo Morales said that he had information about a meeting between Arce and the military in which he had agreed to eliminate him. “Lucho Arce decided to change the military command with the aim of eliminating me,” said the former Bolivian head of state deposed by the coup d'état of November 2019.
According to what was spread on the social networks of the MAS, the commander of the Ninth Division of the police confirmed that the people who attempted against the life of Evo Morales entered the premises once they identified themselves as members of the forces and from there they would have escaped by helicopter.
Source: https://agencia.farco.org.ar/home/evo-sufrio-ataque-a-tiros-en-la-ruta-pero-salio-ileso-y-acuso-a-arce-que-querer-eliminarlo/
