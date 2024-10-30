From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Dia de Los Muertos/Day of the Dead
Friday, November 01, 2024
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Vigil/Ritual
Coalition on Homelessness
San Francisco City Hall
1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Pl.
San Francisco, CA 94102
All welcome/Todos son bienvenidos
All welcome/Todos son bienvenidos
Please join us in a ceremony remembering and honoring the people we once loved and cared for -- those who lost their lives to homelessness, those whose medicine was taken in a sweep and died, those whom the streets of losing their RV home is killing. Let's demand fair treatment for our community. Let's seek justice for those whose voices were silenced.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 30, 2024 12:39PM
