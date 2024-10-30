Dia de Los Muertos/Day of the Dead

Date:

Friday, November 01, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Coalition on Homelessness

Location Details:

San Francisco City Hall

1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Pl.

San Francisco, CA 94102



All welcome/Todos son bienvenidos

Please join us in a ceremony remembering and honoring the people we once loved and cared for -- those who lost their lives to homelessness, those whose medicine was taken in a sweep and died, those whom the streets of losing their RV home is killing. Let's demand fair treatment for our community. Let's seek justice for those whose voices were silenced.