A Warning by Leon Kunstenaar

Its that bad

Not in the lifetimes of even the oldest among us has an upcoming election been anticipated with as much dread. In a country born of genocide and slavery, most of us could at least believe that progress against racism and bigotry, though agonizingly slow, existed.



Not any more. With the possible election of Donald Trump, we stare at the abyss of tyranny.



Trump's Madison Square Garden rally has exposed him as a unashamed Nazi with all the trimmings. His election would mean the destruction of the rule of law, violence against ethnicities and political opponents, and using the military against citizens.



Even before the election, the signs are everywhere. Two media oligarchs have already been silenced into not expressing any political recommendations. Another billionaire has purchased Trump outright.



Trump's election would mean that the press, however docile, will be forced to become Trump's personal propaganda arm. Parts of it already is. All honest reporters and commentators who do not succumb will be in physical danger. Some are reviewing their options regarding leaving the country. Spies denouncing their neighbors will be everywhere. Political opposition will be violently wiped out. A corrupted Supreme Court has already given him permission.



We know that Trump will try to seize power regardless of electoral results. Our broken and undemocratic electoral system will make it easy for him. He has spend the last four years placing his minions in position of power.



The Democrats are still playing the game of respectable oppositions. Trump plays in a different ballpark. Democrats need to take the rhetorical gloves off and give their supporters raw meat.



Hitler became an absolutes dictator when the Reichstag passed the "enabling laws." When the representatives met in the opera house (the Reichstag building had been burnt down) his goons gave them to understand that if they did not vote in Hitler's favor, they might not make it home that night.



Reliable reporting is that many senators voted to acquit Trump for similar reasons when he was impeached.



We need to acknowledge what is happening. Its that bad.