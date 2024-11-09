From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Monterey: Armistice Day Celebrations
Date:
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-899-7322
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 939355
Veterans For Peace Chapter 46 will celebrate Armistice Day and the 106th anniversary of the end of World War I with two events.
On Saturday, November 9th, a "Drop the Mic" open mic program will be held at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center in Seaside. The public is invited to share a brief story, a poem, a favorite quotation, or a song to sing. Free event. The doors open at 10 am for breakfast refreshments and social time.
On Monday, November 11th, Peace Vigil on Armistice/Veterans Day at Window on the Bay in Monterey is set from 10:30 am to 11:30 pm to call for #GlobalCeasefire and #ReclaimArmisticeDay. All are encouraged to bring a sign, a peace flag, and/or a bell to ring at 11 am, the exact moment the World War I armistice agreement was signed on November 11, 1918.
Background: One hundred and five years ago, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, World War I Allied forces and Germany signed an agreement to cease hostilities as a prelude to peace talks. November 11th was thereafter designated as Armistice Day, a day to honor World War 1 veterans and celebrate the cause of world peace. In 1954, President Eisenhower signed HR7786 to expand the scope of "Armistice Day" to include all veterans who served our country, both in war and in peace.
Veterans For Peace has taken the lead in restoring the original (and forgotten) intention of November 11th as a day on which we "... reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain." [HR7786]
Sponsored by Veterans For Peace Chapter 46 and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County.
For more information, contact Michael Dempsey, Chapter President, mikedevfp46 [at] gmail.com
Website: https://vfp46.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JohnSteinbeckIV
For more information: https://vfp46.com
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 29, 2024 1:11AM
