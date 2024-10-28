2024 World Dashiki Day - A Renaissance of Pan African Culture by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Authentic traditional hand-woven "Dashikis" are created during an intricate, 8-hour process, but the Dashikis can be machine-made replicas as a basic introduction to intricate and high culture thoughtfulness of genuine Pan African attire.

"Traditional" Dashiki is an essential part of African American culture brought to life in the 1960's in NY City as a symbol of Black Unity during the turbulent days of the US Civil Rights Movement.



The historic term "Dashiki" has been derived from the term "dan ciki" which is the definition of 'shirt' in ancient Yoruba West African traditions, today's Nigeria. The ancient traditional hand woven "shirt" is common throughout Ancient Africa as a traditional garment of clothing from common everyday use to high culture ceremonial attire.



2024 World Dashiki Day opens a new path to educate young students and seasoned elders on the origins of the "shirt" sharing its significance to Pan African culture, globally.



A renaissance and popularity of Dashiki in popular culture is followed by an expanding conversation of traditional Pan African textiles in a global marketplace of high fashion and professional design in the marketplace of ideas.



Appreciating and acknowledging that a "Dashiki" is a significant part of Pan African culture and educating others on powerful significance of ancient traditional Pan African textiles is fundamental to World Dashiki Week and the signature event World Dashiki Day.



Being of Pan African descent is not required to wear a Dashiki.



We are long past that simple notion, as if wearing a fine Italian suit is only for Italians.



World Dashiki Day is formally celebrated on Oct. 30, "wear it well from head to toe."