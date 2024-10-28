top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Central Valley International Arts + Action Racial Justice

2024 World Dashiki Day - A Renaissance of Pan African Culture

by Khubaka, Michael Harris
Mon, Oct 28, 2024 10:14PM
Authentic traditional hand-woven "Dashikis" are created during an intricate, 8-hour process, but the Dashikis can be machine-made replicas as a basic introduction to intricate and high culture thoughtfulness of genuine Pan African attire.
Authentic traditional hand-woven "Dashikis" are created during an intricate, 8-hour process, but the Dashikis can be machine-made replica...
"Traditional" Dashiki is an essential part of African American culture brought to life in the 1960's in NY City as a symbol of Black Unity during the turbulent days of the US Civil Rights Movement.

The historic term "Dashiki" has been derived from the term "dan ciki" which is the definition of 'shirt' in ancient Yoruba West African traditions, today's Nigeria. The ancient traditional hand woven "shirt" is common throughout Ancient Africa as a traditional garment of clothing from common everyday use to high culture ceremonial attire.

2024 World Dashiki Day opens a new path to educate young students and seasoned elders on the origins of the "shirt" sharing its significance to Pan African culture, globally.

A renaissance and popularity of Dashiki in popular culture is followed by an expanding conversation of traditional Pan African textiles in a global marketplace of high fashion and professional design in the marketplace of ideas.

Appreciating and acknowledging that a "Dashiki" is a significant part of Pan African culture and educating others on powerful significance of ancient traditional Pan African textiles is fundamental to World Dashiki Week and the signature event World Dashiki Day.

Being of Pan African descent is not required to wear a Dashiki.

We are long past that simple notion, as if wearing a fine Italian suit is only for Italians.

Authentic traditional hand-woven "Dashikis" are created during an intricate, 8-hour process, but the Dashikis can be machine-made replicas as a basic introduction to intricate and high culture thoughtfulness of genuine Pan African attire.

World Dashiki Day is formally celebrated on Oct. 30, "wear it well from head to toe."
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code