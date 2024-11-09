top
Palestine
Palestine
We Are All Palestinian

We Are All Palestinian

an image with a black & white keffiyeh background and red poppies in the foreground. Reads "We Are All Palestinian" with event details
original image (3108x1967)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Zawaya
Email:
Phone:
(415) 338-2467
Location Details:
McKenna Theater (SFSU), 1600 Holloway Ave, San Francisco, CA 94132
Zawaya presents We Are All Palestinian, a concert honoring our shared humanity and the sacredness of life by diverse Bay Area communities coming together to denounce genocide and ethnic cleansing through the universal language of music, particularly by celebrating and preserving Palestinian folk music.

Performed by Aswat Ensemble; featuring Aswat Youth, Vukani Mawethu, La Peña Chorus, San Jose Taiko, Al-Juthoor Dabke Troupe, and a virtual poetry performance by Scar_Poetry.

--
SFSU welcomes persons with disabilities and will provide reasonable accommodations upon request. If you would like reasonable accommodations for this event, please contact the LCA Box Office at support [at] lcabox.freshdesk.com as soon as possible so your request may be reviewed.

The Audience View website may not be fully accessible to people with disabilities. If you have trouble purchasing tickets using the website, please contact us at (415) 338-2467 or e-mail us at support [at] lcabox.freshdesk.com. Tickets will be held for 3 weeks after they go on sale, and then afterward, they will be open to the public. Tickets reserved via this method will be available at the Box office for pickup and payment up to 1 hour before the event.
For more information: https://sfsu.universitytickets.com/w/event...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 28, 2024 8:01PM
