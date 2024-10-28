top
San Francisco Education & Student Activism

CCSF Rally For More Classes and Against Privatization

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Oct 28, 2024 11:52AM
A rally at City College Of San Francisco was held on October 24, 2024 for more classes and parking for students as well as the construction of the Performing Arts Education Center which has been promised for decades. Speakers also addressed the drive for privatization of all education including the attacks on SFUSD with school closures, San Francisco State University & the UC system. Many speakers called for the formation of a workers party as a political alternative to the privatization agenda of Mayor Breed, Governor Gavin Newsom and State Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond.
CCSF Musicians Performed To Support More Classes & Spoke About Protecting The College
original image (4032x3024)
CCSF Rally For More Classes and Against Privatization

Students, faculty and community supporters of Community College of San Francisco rallied and spoke out at the college. They demanded that there be more classes, parking for students and the immediate construction of the Performing Education Arts Center which was supposed to be built decades ago.

The speakers talked about the layoffs of faculty, elimination of classes and who programs at the college. Also speakers connected the attack on CCSF with the attacks on SFUSD, San Francisco State University and UC where 100,000 workers who are fighting for new contracts.

From the music department musicians also performed for the rally and labor troubadour Jimmy Kelly. Two mayoral candidates also support Aron Peskin and Asha Safai spoke in support of the demands for more classes. The rally was initiated by the Higher Education Action Team and the action took place on October 24, 2024.

Additional Media:

City College is depriving students of educational opportunities
So many classes have been cut that it's becoming way too difficult for students to get their degrees. It's a serious crisis
https://48hills.org/2024/09/city-college-is-depriving-students-of-educational-opportunities/

Higher Education Action Team HEAT
https://www.ccsfheat.org

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ZE4FzvDVb64
§Rally At CCSF To Demand Classes, Parking For Students & PAEC Building
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Oct 28, 2024 11:52AM
sm_ccsf_crowd_at_rally.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants at the rally for CCSF connected the struggle for CCSF with the fight against privatization and union busting at many
https://youtu.be/ZE4FzvDVb64
§Make The Billionaires Pay
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Oct 28, 2024 11:52AM
sm_ccsf_make_speculators_pay.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Speakers demanded that the billionaires pay for free public Educaiton for all. San Francisco has over 50 billionaires but students can't get classes at the college and also Mayor Breed and her operative Maria Su who is now running SFUSD have ordered major cuts in the Free City College program. Su is also pushing for austerity at SFUSD where she is now in charge.
https://youtu.be/ZE4FzvDVb64
§Labor Musician Jimmy Kelly Performed & Talked About How Community College Helped Him
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Oct 28, 2024 11:52AM
sm_ccsf_jimmy_kelly_performs.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Labor troubadour and member of AFM 6 performed and also talked about how community colleges helped him survive several strokes. The Mayor and the chancellors and administrators have destroyed the Older Adult program at CCSF saying there is no money for it.
https://youtu.be/ZE4FzvDVb64
