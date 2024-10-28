A rally at City College Of San Francisco was held on October 24, 2024 for more classes and parking for students as well as the construction of the Performing Arts Education Center which has been promised for decades. Speakers also addressed the drive for privatization of all education including the attacks on SFUSD with school closures, San Francisco State University & the UC system. Many speakers called for the formation of a workers party as a political alternative to the privatization agenda of Mayor Breed, Governor Gavin Newsom and State Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond.

CCSF Rally For More Classes and Against PrivatizationStudents, faculty and community supporters of Community College of San Francisco rallied and spoke out at the college. They demanded that there be more classes, parking for students and the immediate construction of the Performing Education Arts Center which was supposed to be built decades ago.The speakers talked about the layoffs of faculty, elimination of classes and who programs at the college. Also speakers connected the attack on CCSF with the attacks on SFUSD, San Francisco State University and UC where 100,000 workers who are fighting for new contracts.From the music department musicians also performed for the rally and labor troubadour Jimmy Kelly. Two mayoral candidates also support Aron Peskin and Asha Safai spoke in support of the demands for more classes. The rally was initiated by the Higher Education Action Team and the action took place on October 24, 2024.Additional Media:City College is depriving students of educational opportunitiesSo many classes have been cut that it's becoming way too difficult for students to get their degrees. It's a serious crisisHigher Education Action Team HEATProduction of Labor Video Project