Gaza: is there any plan for ‘the day after’? by Gilbert Achcar

Apart from the 1,600 Palestinian fighters killed on 7 October, according to the same sources, 45 times more Palestinians have died during the Israeli military’s attack on Gaza than Israelis died on 7 October, including fatalities reported by the Palestinian health ministry (steadily rising) and people still thought to be buried under rubble (more than 10,000 according to an estimate by UNOCHA).

