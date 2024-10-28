top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine International U.S. Anti-War Government & Elections Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Navajo and O'odham Standing for Palestine Removed, Jailed at Democrat Rallies in Arizona

by Brenda Norrell
Mon, Oct 28, 2024 4:52AM
O'odham on the Gila River Indian Community, and Dine' on the Navajo Nation, standing in solidarity with Palestine, and against genocide, were targeted and removed from Democratic rallies in Arizona, and one Dine' was jailed.
O'odham on the Gila River Indian Community, and Dine' on the Navajo Nation, standing in solidarity with Palestine, and against genocide, ...
By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, Oct. 28, 2024

O'odham on the Gila River Indian Community, and Dine' on the Navajo Nation -- standing in solidarity with Palestine, and against genocide -- were targeted and removed from Democratic rallies in Arizona. One Dine' was jailed.

At Laveen Village in the Gila River Indian Community, Biden claimed to be issuing an apology to Native children who were victims of U.S. boarding schools on Friday.

As Biden spoke, an O'odham woman held up a sign: "There Are Still Babies in Mass Graves. Your Apology Means Nothing!! Land Back."

Security removed her.

Calling out to Biden, an O'odham woman yelled, "What about the people in Gaza! What about the people in Palestine!"

"How can you apologize for a genocide while actively committing a genocide in Palestine! Free Palestine!"

The following day, on the Navajo Nation, Dine' called for a ceasefire and opposed the United States funding and weapons to Israel for war crimes and genocide in Palestine. Dine' holding Palestinian flags were targeted by Navajo Nation police and U.S. Secret Service.

The Red Nation reports, "The Vice President candidate for the democratic party, Minnesota governor Tim Walz, campaigned at the Navajo Nation capital of Window Rock, Arizona, where snipers lined the sacred monument and three Diné citizens were escorted out. Two of them being women who were manhandled and one Diné man being tackled and arrested."

"The women were repeatedly harassed by secret service in the crowd, and one woman was violently attacked by a Harris/Walz staffer," said The Red Nation, that was livestreaming the event.

The Raytheon Dine' Facility on the Navajo Nation's commercial farm near Shiprock, New Mexico, continues to produce missile parts for Raytheon, RTX, a top war profiteer. It is among the most censored issues in Indian country.

Breaking news, read more at Censored News

Dine' supporters for Palestine removed, arrested, during Democrats rally on Navajo Nation, report from The Red Nation:

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/10/dine-supporters-for-palestine-removed.html

O'odham woman becomes hero when Genocide Joe comes to town, reports from O'odham Solidarity:

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/10/oodham-woman-becomes-hero-when-genocide.html

Censored News is now in its 19th year as a service to Indigenous Peoples and human rights, with no ads or revenues. All of Censored News accounts have been shut down by Facebook and Twitter/X.
by Brenda Norrell
Mon, Oct 28, 2024 4:52AM
sm_screenshot_2024-10-27_2.40.04_pm__1_.jpg
original image (343x534)
Dine' supporters of Palestine were targeted at the Democrats rally on the Navajo Nation on Saturday. Video image by The Red Nation.
by Brenda Norrell
Mon, Oct 28, 2024 4:52AM
screenshot_2024-10-28_6.37.55_am.png
With snipers on the roof, Dine' standing in solidarity with Palestine, and against genocide, were harassed and removed by Navajo Nation police and U.S. Secret Service in Window Rock, Arizona. Dine' women were manhandled and one Dine' with a Palestinian flag was arrested.
