Pizza and Movie Night: Flying Paper

Date:

Sunday, November 03, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Arab American Cultural Center

Location Details:

Arab American Cultural Center

3949 Twilight Drive, Bldg 2

San Jose, California



We invite you to join us on Sunday, Nov 3 at 5:00pm-7pm PT. We'll watch a great film, eat pizza, and have a youth-led discussion!



This is a family friendly event, bring your kids!



ABOUT THE FILM



Flying Paper is the story of Palestinian children in Gaza engaged in the fascinating culture of kite making and flying. The film follows Musa, a charismatic teenaged kite-maker in the village of Seifa, and Abeer an aspiring young journalist in the Jabalya refugee camp. They join a remarkable quest, along with thousands of other children, to shatter the Guinness World Record for the most kites ever flown.