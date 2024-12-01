From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bob Bacon: The Death Penalty is Dying
Date:
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/92838666252?pwd=RupSf5jXbmbQZL7aLfISsKpgfHahjw.1 Meeting ID: 928 3866 6252 Passcode: 568661
The death penalty has been steadily dying – in California and in the rest of the country – for years. We’ll discuss some of the reasons why it’s dying, some of the reasons it hangs on in a few places, and what we can do to abolish it in a way that it stays abolished. Bob Bacon practices law in Oakland. Since 1990 he has represented clients under California death sentences. In addition to representing his own clients and assisting other capital litigation teams, he is active in systemic work for criminal justice reform. Prior to 1990, he had shorter careers in court management and in prosecution. He has been a UU since 1979 and a member of UUSF since 1994. www.clemencyCA.org
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 27, 2024 5:13PM
