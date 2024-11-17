Ian Mooney & Vets for Peace – Critical Perspectives on the Genocide in Gaza

Date:

Sunday, November 17, 2024

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

Location Details:

This presentation examines how the ongoing genocide in Gaza imperils our local and global ecosystems. Mr. Ian Mooney, is a PhD student at the University of Kentucky’s Philosophy Department, which research explores social justice and moral philosophy from various theories and perspectives. Two local war veterans, Vince Dijanich and Steve Morse, will be present to offer information developed by Vets for Peace, with practical suggestions for how to better understand and become involved in this existential threat to life on earth.



The world stares in disbelief at the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the human, economic, and atmospheric damage that has reached epic levels. Join us to discuss these insights and suggestions about this important subject!

