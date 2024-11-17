top
Palestine
Palestine
Ian Mooney & Vets for Peace – Critical Perspectives on the Genocide in Gaza

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 Or Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/91342432690?pwd=C63L8Cx2lDTrIY90gPFaBcHZh52hvu.1 Meeting ID: 913 4...
Date:
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
Or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/91342432690?pwd=C63L8Cx2lDTrIY90gPFaBcHZh52hvu.1

Meeting ID: 913 4243 2690
Passcode: 239280
This presentation examines how the ongoing genocide in Gaza imperils our local and global ecosystems. Mr. Ian Mooney, is a PhD student at the University of Kentucky’s Philosophy Department, which research explores social justice and moral philosophy from various theories and perspectives. Two local war veterans, Vince Dijanich and Steve Morse, will be present to offer information developed by Vets for Peace, with practical suggestions for how to better understand and become involved in this existential threat to life on earth.

The world stares in disbelief at the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the human, economic, and atmospheric damage that has reached epic levels. Join us to discuss these insights and suggestions about this important subject!
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
