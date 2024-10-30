Apartheid-Free Communities Learning Event

Date:

Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

AFSC

Location Details:

Lakeshore Avenue Baptist Church

3534 Lakeshore Ave.

Oakland, CA

As Israel expands its genocidal war against Palestinians, communities continue rising up in solidarity and commitment to action. Come learn more about how your community can join the Apartheid-Free network that is working to end all support for Israel's apartheid regime. Learn more about this pledge, its vision, goals, and strategy, with the Rev. Dr. Allison Tanner, the National Organizer of the Apartheid-Free Communities initiative; Adam, a West Bank native; and Rabbi Cat Zavis of Apartheid-Free Community Beyt Tikkun: A Synagogue Without Walls.



Over 400 communities have taken a pledge to name Israeli apartheid and are working together to cut all ties to it. You will hear why human rights organizations charge Israel with apartheid, what communities are doing to partner with Palestinians for their liberation, and how your community can join the growing movement to end Israeli apartheid. Congregations, community groups, solidarity organizations, campus groups, non-profits, businesses and more are encouraged to join the Palestinian struggle for freedom, justice, and equality through creating spaces free from Israeli apartheid.



Please RSVP at: tinyurl.com/1030AFC