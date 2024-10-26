WorkWeek covers Privatization & The Attack On CCSF & BRICS, China, Africa & Imperialism

WorkWeek 10-24-24 Privatization & The Attack On CCSF & BRICS, China, Africa & ImperialismWorkWeek looks at the long struggle to privatize and destroy the Community College of San Francisco through selling off the campuses, laying off the faculty and eliminating classes for working class and poor students.WorkWeek speaks with AFT 2121 CCSF lecturer Rick Baum who talks about the latest attacks on students by eliminating classes and the privatization of Balboa reservoir which now has eliminated parking for thousands of working class students. He also talks about the role of the local Democrats who have gone along with privatization and turning over the reservoir for for profit condo developer Avalon. Next WorkWeek interviews political economist Patrick Bond who is a professor at the University of Johannessburg who talks about the role of China in Africa and how it is now looting the continent like US and European imperialists. He talks about how BRICS is based on capitalist exploitation and mimics the IMF and WTO in how it bases itself on capitalist financial relations.WorkWeek 10-24-24 China, BRICS Africa & The Crisis In ImperialismWorkWeek continues the interview with political economist Patrick Bond who is a professor at the University of Johanessburg about the role of China and BRICS in Africa.Bond who has spent decades studying the IMF, WB and other capitalist financial organizations looks at the role of BRICS set up by China and how its investments are based. He also discusses the systemic corruption and capture of the comprador capitalists running South Africa and many other countries in Africa.He also looks at the both the political and economic role of the BRICS members in relationship to Zionism and the genocide in Gaza. He talks about how China is helping the Israeli regime along with the other members of BRICS in economically supporting and profiting from the Zionist state.This interview was done on 10/17/24Production of WorkWeek