International San Francisco Labor & Workers

Privatization & the Attack on CCSF & BRICS, China, Africa & Imperialism

by WorkWeek
Sat, Oct 26, 2024 7:39PM
WorkWeek covers Privatization & The Attack On CCSF & BRICS, China, Africa & Imperialism
WorkWeek covers Privatization &amp; The Attack On CCSF &amp; BRICS, China, Africa &amp; Imperialism
original image (1200x600)
WorkWeek 10-24-24 Privatization & The Attack On CCSF & BRICS, China, Africa & Imperialism

WorkWeek looks at the long struggle to privatize and destroy the Community College of San Francisco through selling off the campuses, laying off the faculty and eliminating classes for working class and poor students.

WorkWeek speaks with AFT 2121 CCSF lecturer Rick Baum who talks about the latest attacks on students by eliminating classes and the privatization of Balboa reservoir which now has eliminated parking for thousands of working class students. He also talks about the role of the local Democrats who have gone along with privatization and turning over the reservoir for for profit condo developer Avalon. Next WorkWeek interviews political economist Patrick Bond who is a professor at the University of Johannessburg who talks about the role of China in Africa and how it is now looting the continent like US and European imperialists. He talks about how BRICS is based on capitalist exploitation and mimics the IMF and WTO in how it bases itself on capitalist financial relations.

WorkWeek 10-24-24 China, BRICS Africa & The Crisis In Imperialism
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-10-24-24-china-brics-africa-the-crisis-in-imperialism

WorkWeek continues the interview with political economist Patrick Bond who is a professor at the University of Johanessburg about the role of China and BRICS in Africa.

Bond who has spent decades studying the IMF, WB and other capitalist financial organizations looks at the role of BRICS set up by China and how its investments are based. He also discusses the systemic corruption and capture of the comprador capitalists running South Africa and many other countries in Africa.

He also looks at the both the political and economic role of the BRICS members in relationship to Zionism and the genocide in Gaza. He talks about how China is helping the Israeli regime along with the other members of BRICS in economically supporting and profiting from the Zionist state.

This interview was done on 10/17/24

Production of WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
For more information: https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
China Beijing Stock Exchange
by WorkWeek
Sat, Oct 26, 2024 7:39PM
sm_china_beijing_stock_exchange.jpeg
original image (2000x1200)
There are more Chinese billionaires than anywhere else in the world and the Chinese are the largest exporter of capital both public and private.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
Namibian Workers Challenging A Chinese Manager At The Husab Uranium Mine
by WorkWeek
Sat, Oct 26, 2024 7:39PM
sm_namibia_husab_mine_chinese_manager.jpeg
original image (1200x800)
Namibian miners are fighting the Chinese managers at the Husab uranium mine in Namibia and it is the second largest uranium mine in the world and also is the largest investment by China in Africa. The Chinese are outsourcing more and more of the work to subcontractors.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
South African and Chinese Workers AT A Construction Site
by WorkWeek
Sat, Oct 26, 2024 7:39PM
sa_china-south-africa_construction_workers-economy.jpg
China is bringing in Chinese workers to do work that South African workers can do and the entry of China into the WTO led to the mass importation of garments and textiles into South Africa wiping out their garment industry.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
