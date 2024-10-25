October 2023 interview with Fauda, a Palestinian anarchist organization founded in the wake of the 2020 uprisings against u.s. police.

In this new, even more horrifying phase of the 75 year long occupation of Palestine by Israel, it is important to give a platform to Palestinians struggling against ethnic cleansing.

Black Rose / Rosa Negra (BRRN) reached out to Fauda, a small group centered in the West Bank that identifies itself as a Palestinian anarchist organization, to get their perspective on the current struggle. Fauda is a group that is new to us, and which we don’t have more information about beyond the interview presented here and what can be found in their public channels. Because of our own limited understanding of Fauda’s politics, strategy and activity, publishing this interview cannot be a complete endorsement of them. But we hope that this interview will be a step in creating more connections between revolutionaries in the US and the militant youth in Palestine, and more knowledge and understanding of each other.

Regardless of any similarities or differences in our politics, we believe that we need to be listening to the perspectives of militants on the ground resisting the violence of US-funded ethnic cleansing. We hope that this short interview can be a contribution to strengthening our own work here of undermining imperialism and settler-colonialism.

Other than edits for clarity across translation, the content of this interview is presented unaltered. We want to thank our Palestinian and Arabic-speaking friends for their help with conducting and translating this interview. We also want to extend our gratitude to the representative of Fauda who thoughtfully engaged with our questions during a moment of extreme uncertainty and violence.

An 8.5x11in imposed pamphlet of this interview can be found here.

1. BRRN: Can you tell us about your group – what are your activities, and what makes Fauda distinct from other Palestinian political groups, like DFLP, PFLP, Hamas, Fatah, etc.?

1. مجموعتنا تعرف بـ”حركة فوضى بفلسطين” وتتكوّن من شباب نضاليين وأيضا أكاديميين من داخل فلسطين وخارجها.

هدفنا هو تجميع جميع القوى بشتى الأفكار والاتجاهات السياسية والفكرية وتمركزها على محاربة الاحتلال الظالم والفكر الصهيوني العنصري في فلسطين. لهذا لدينا علاقات جيدة مع بعض الشباب من الديانة اليهودية وبعض المتحولين وبعض المسلمين والنصارى وغيرهم.

الفكرة هي أنّ الكثير من الفلسطينيين يخالفون الأعمال العنصرية والظالمة التي يمارسها الاحتلال الصهيوني ولكنهم لا يجدون محورا واحدا يجتمعون حوله ولهذا نرى في كثير من الأحيان انهم بدلا من أن يركزوا على محاربة العنصرية ونظام الفصل العنصري الصهيوني ، يتهجمون على بعضهم البعض.

نحن هنا نلعب دور الوساطة فيما بين الأطراف المختلفة لتجميع كل الامكانيات والقدرات الموجودة لدى الفلسطينيين لمكافحة نظام الفصل العنصري.

وقد قمنا بنشاطات مختلفة منها تعليم الشباب الفلسطيني كيفية النضال وأفكار الأناركيين والفوضويين (الوحدة التعليمية) ، تنسيق وقفات واحتجاجات مختلفة منها سلمية ومنها في شكل كتلة سوداء (الوحدة التنفيذية) ، نشر الاخبار وكل ما يتعلق بفلسطين والشعب الفلسطيني وما يقوم به الجيش الاسرائيلي والانظمة الأمنية من قمع الحريات الفردية والاجتماعية، هدم منازل الفلسطينيين، قتل الاطفال، المجازر والابادة الجماعية في حق الشعب الفلسطيني و.. (الوحدة الأخبارية) ونشر المعلومات المهمة عن تاريخ فلسطين وتاريخ الصراع الفلسطيني والاسرائيلي والاختلافات الفكرية التي ربما يواجهها الجيل الجديد عن ماضيه لأننا هنا نواجه حرب اعلامية شرسة تقوم بتحريف الحقائق وقلب الوقائع لصالح اسرائيل. فكما تعلمون اسرائيل لها قنوات تبث على مدار الساعة باللغة العربية حتى تحرّف الحقائق التاريخية وتنشر روايتها المزيفة عن الماضي وعن ما يجري على أرض الواقع حاليا (الوحدة الاعلامية).

هذه نبذة قصيرة عن حركة فوضى بفلسطين

1. Our group is known as the “Fauda Movement in Palestine” and consists of young activists and academics from inside and outside Palestine.

Our goal is to bring together all forces with various political and intellectual ideas and trends and focus them on fighting the unjust occupation and racist Zionist thought in Palestine. That’s why we have good relations with some young people from the Jewish faith, some converts, some Muslims, Christians, and others.

The idea is that many Palestinians oppose the racist and unjust acts of the Zionist occupation, but they do not find a single axis around which they can unite. This is why we often see that instead of focusing on fighting racism and the Zionist apartheid regime, they attack each other.

Here we are playing the role of mediation between the various parties to bring together all the possiblities and capabilities of the Palestinians to combat the apartheid regime.

We have carried out various activities, including teaching Palestinian youth how to struggle and the methods of struggle and anarchist thought (the educational unit). Coordinating various vigils and protests, some peaceful and some in the form of a black bloc (the executive unit). Publishing news and everything related to Palestine and the Palestinian people, and what the Israeli army and security systems are doing. The suppression of individual and social freedoms, demolition of Palestinian homes, killing of children, massacres and genocide against the Palestinian people and so on (News Unit). And the dissemination of important information about the history of Palestine, the history of the Palestinian and Israeli conflict, and the intellectual differences that the new generation may face from its past, because here we are facing a fierce media war that distorts the facts and turns them in favor of Israel. As you know, Israel has channels that broadcast around the clock in Arabic in order to distort historical facts and spread its false narrative about the past and what is currently happening on the ground (Media Unit).

This is a short overview of the Fauda Movement in Palestine.

2. BRRN: What do you want comrades in the US to know about the situation in Palestine right now?

2. بالنسبة لهذا السؤال أريد أن أخبر جميع اخواننا في ارجاء العالم وليس فقط في الولايات المتحدة ، أن لا تثقوا أبدا بما يخبركم به الامبراطورية الاعلامية العالمية التي طالما رأينا كيف تحرّف الأخبار وتقلبها لصالح الاستعمار العالمي والاحتلال الصهيوني.

نحن هنا في فلسطين نعاني. نعاني من سلب أقل متطلبات الحياة. أريدك أن تعلم أنه لا يوجد يوما واحدا، -أؤكّد لك حرفيا- لا يوجد يوم واحد لا يعتقل الجيش الإسرائيلي شابا او شابة فلسطينية وهي تمشي في الشارع دون أن تعلم ماذا بانتظاره لبقية يومها.

المناطق الفلسطينية في الضفة الغربية دائما ما تعاني من قطع الكهرباء والمياه بشكل شبه يومي. منذ سنين والجيش الإسرائيلي يسعى أن يقوم بتهجير قسري لبعض المناطق الفلسطينية حتى يستولي عليها ويقوم ببناء مستوطنات جديدة فيها. في السابق كان الجيش يمارس جميع المناهج القمعية والعنيفة لإخلاء هذه المناطق ولكن في الآونة الأخيرة نرى أنّهم يقومون بممارسة سياسة ناعمة لنفس الأهداف السابقة أي التهجير القسري. هذه السياسة الناعمة تتمثل في قطع الكهرباء والمياه لفترة طويلة، عدم تجميع النفايات من تلك المناطق بحيث أنّ الرائحة الكريهة تفوح في تلك المناطق، إطلاق مناورات عسكرية شاملة قريبة من تلك المناطق لإيذاء السكان الفلسطينيين في تلك المنطقة وغيرها من الأعمال غير الانسانية التي يقوم بها الاحتلال الصهيوني. هذا قسم صغير وبسيط جدا مما يجري على طول السنة هنا في فلسطين وخاصة في الضفة الغربية.

أما حاليا وفي وسط هذه الحرب العنيفة، قوات الأمن الإسرائيلي قامت باعتقال عدد كبير من المدنيين في الضفة الغربية دون أي اتهامات محددة خشية اندلاع مواجهات في الضفة. تخيل أنّك جالس في بيتك مع عائلتك وفجأة يدخل الجنود الاسرائيليين موجّهين الأسلحوةنحوك ونحو أسرتك ويعتقلك بدون أي جريمة ارتكبتها. هكذا الوضع تماما هنا. وليتها كانت مجرد اعتقالات. في كثير من الاحيان الاعتقالات تؤدّي إلى ممارسة أشدّ التعذيب في السجون وحتى الموت إثر هذه الممارسات الممنهجة.

وأريدكم أن تعرفوا شيئا آخر وهو أن السلطة الفلسطينية والرئيس محمود عباس لا يمثلنا نحن الشعب الفلسطيني ابدا. نحن نرفض السلطة ونرفض عباس وكل وزراءه. لا أدري هل سمعتم باتفاقية التنسيق الأمني فيما بين الاحتلال الصهيوني والسلطة الفلسطينية. لقد عقدت السلطة منذ سنين اتفاقية بموجبها تقوم بخدمة الكيان المحتل أمنيا. أي كل الشباب المناضلين الفلسطينيين الذين يكافحون الاحتلال الصهيوني بشكل أو آخر والاحتلال لا يستطيع ان يلقي القبض عليه، تقوم السلطة بملاحقته والقاء القبض عليه وتسليمه الى الاحتلال ومن ثم لا يعرف أي احد مصير ذلك الشاب او تلك الفتاة. هؤلاء لا يمثلوننا، لا نحن ولا أي فلسطيني آخر. هؤلاء مرفوضون تماما في الشارع الفلسطيني ولكن للأسف معترف بهم رسميا ودوليا من قبل منظمة الأمم المتحدة والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية تدعمها.

2. Regarding this question, I want to tell all our brothers around the world, not just in the United States, to never trust what the global media empire tells you, as we have always seen how it distorts the news and turns it in favor of global colonialism and the Zionist occupation.

Here in Palestine we are suffering. We suffer from being robbed of the minimum requirements of life. I want you to know that there is not a single day – I assure you, literally – there is not a single day that the Israeli army does not arrest a young Palestinian man or woman as she walks in the street.

The Palestinian areas in the West Bank always suffer from electricity and water cuts on an almost daily basis. For years, the Israeli army has been seeking to forcibly displace some Palestinian areas in order to seize them and build new settlements there. In the past, the army was practicing all repressive and violent methods to clear out these areas and displace Palestinians from their land, but recently we see that they are practicing a soft policy for the same previous goals, i.e. forced displacement. This soft policy consists of cutting off electricity and water for a long period, not collecting waste from those areas so that a stench reeks in those areas, launching comprehensive military exercises close to those areas to harm the Palestinian population in that area, and other inhumane actions carried out by the Zionist occupation. This is a very small and simple part of what is happening throughout the year here in Palestine, especially in the West Bank.

Currently, in the midst of this violent war, Israeli security forces have arrested a large number of civilians in the West Bank without any specific charges for fear of the outbreak of confrontations in the West Bank. Imagine that you are sitting at home with your family, and suddenly Israeli soldiers enter, pointing weapons at you and your family, and arrest you without any crime you committed. That’s exactly the situation here. I wish they were just arrests. In many cases, arrests lead to severe torture in prisons and even death as a result of these systematic practices.

I want you to know something else, which is that the Palestinian Authority and President Mahmoud Abbas do not represent us, the Palestinian people, at all. We reject authority and we reject Abbas and all his ministers. I do not know whether you have heard of the security coordination agreement between the Zionist occupation and the Palestinian Authority. Years ago, the Palestinian Authority concluded an agreement under which it would serve the occupying entity in terms of security. That is, all the young Palestinian activists who fight the Zionist occupation in one way or another and the occupation cannot arrest them, the Palestinian Authority pursues them, arrests them, and hands them over to the occupation, and then no one knows the fate of that young man or that girl. These do not represent us, nor any other Palestinian. These are completely rejected in the Palestinian street, but unfortunately they are officially and internationally recognized by the United Nations and supported by the United States of America.

3. BRRN: What has the past week been like for you personally?

3. القضية ليست قضية أسبوع أو أسبوعين يا أخي. نحن نعيش حالة القمع وسلب الحريات الفردية والاجتماعية طوال السنة. نعم في الأسبوع الماضي كانت الفجائع والأخبار المؤلمة أكثر بكثير من الأشهر الماضية. تلقينا خبر وفاة الكثير من أقرباءنا وأصدقاءنا في كافة الأراضي الفلسطينية. وهذا مؤلم جدا. لدينا أصدقاء كثيرون في الداخل وفي غزة. السكان الفلسطينيون في غزة يعيشون الآن حالة خطرة جدا. أكثر من ثلاثة أو أربعة أيام قاموا بقطع الكهرباء والمياه على قطاع غزة. عندما تقطع الكهرباء الكثير من الخدمات الاجتماعية تتوقف وعلى رأسها المستشفيات. القصف مستمر على أهالي غزة على طول الساعة. حتى في منتصف الليل يقصفون هذه المنطقة الصغيرة. اسرائيل قامت بحصر هذه المنطقة بشكل كامل. لا يستطيع الناس حتى الهروب منها. الاحتلال يمنع المساعدات الإنسانية من الوصول الى غزة. يمنع الطعام، يمنع المياه، يمنع الدواء و و و كل شيء. أصبحت غزة زنزانة صغيرة تقصف من كل جانب ومكان. تخيل أنّ والدة ترى طفلها الصغير الرضيع مجروحا وينزف دما ولكن لا يوجد أي مستشفى يقدم الخدمات بسبب انقطاع الكهرباء. كيف تريد أن تصف مشاعر هذه الوالدة؟

يا أخي الكلمات لا يمكنها أن تصف ما يجري هنا.. أصبحت هذه المنطقة جحيما بسبب الاحتلال ووجود الصهيونية فيها.

3. The issue is not a matter of a week or two, my brother. We live in a state of oppression and deprivation of individual and social freedoms all year round. Yes, last week there were much more tragedies and painful news than in previous months. We received news of the death of many of our relatives and friends throughout the Palestinian territories. This is very painful. We have many friends in the West Bank and in Gaza. The Palestinian population in Gaza is now living in a very dangerous situation. For more than three or four days, they [the Israeli occupation forces] have cut off electricity and water in the Gaza Strip. When the electricity is cut off, many social services stop, especially hospitals. The bombing continues on the people of Gaza around the clock. Even in the middle of the night they bombard this small area. Israel has completely blockaded this area. People can’t even escape them. The occupation prevents humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza. The occupation forbids food, forbids water, forbids medicine and everything else. Gaza has become a small dungeon, bombed from every side and place. Imagine that a mother sees her young infant injured and bleeding, but there is no hospital providing services due to a power outage. How would you like to describe this mother’s feelings?

My brother, words cannot describe what is happening here. This area has become hell because of the occupation and the presence of Zionism in it.

4. BRRN: What movements in Palestine do you think hold the most hope for the future of Palestinians and why – for example, the Lion’s Den of Nablus, or different workers struggles?

4. نحن نحتاج الى حركات شبابية تؤمن بأصل الحرية وتتناغم مع باقي الحركات والتيارات في فلسطين. التجربة أثبتت أن الحركة الواحدة بمفردها لا تستطيع أن تقوم بانجاز كبير يؤدي الى تحرير فلسطين. نحتاج الى أن نتعامل جميعا مع بعضنا البعض سواء مسلمين أو يهوديين أو نصرانيين أو متحولين أو أناركيين، وغيرها من الأفكار الموجودة في الساحة الفلسطينية. وهذا ما نسعى اليه: أن نجمع الجميع تحت راية واحدة وبغية هدف واحد وهو مكافحة الصهيونية وتحرير فلسطين واستعادة حريتنا. طبعا توجد الكثير من الحركات في الساحة الفلسطينية ومنها عرين الأسود. ولكن عرين الأسود ليست الحركة الوحيدة، هناك الكثير من التيارات والحركات الأخرى ومنها النضالات العمالية تجتهد بكل طاقتها ولكن بسبب الأوضاع الأمنية المتشددة والسياسات القمعية الممنهجة التي يمارسها الاحتلال وأيضا السلطة الفلسطينية الخائنة لا يُرى لها بروزا ظاهرا وكبيرا في العلن. لانها دائما تتوخى الحيطة والحذر. ولهذا السبب لم أكن أستطيع أن أجري معك مقابلة بالصوت والصورة..

4. We need youth movements that believe in the possibility of liberation, and that work to build unity with the rest of the movements and trends in Palestine. Experience has proven that one movement alone cannot accomplish a major achievement that leads to the liberation of Palestine. We need to all deal with each other, whether Muslims, Jews, Christians, converts, anarchists, and other ideas that exist in the Palestinian arena. This is what we seek: to bring everyone together under one banner and with one goal, which is to combat Zionism, liberate Palestine, and restore our freedom. Of course, there are many movements in the Palestinian arena, including the Lion’s Den. But the lion’s den is not the only movement. There are many other trends and movements, including labor struggles, striving with all their energy, but due to the strict security conditions and systematic repressive policies practiced by the occupation and also by the traitorous Palestinian Authority, they are not seen in a visible and significant way in public. Because we always need to be careful and cautious. For this reason, I was not able to conduct an audio or video interview with you.

5. BRRN: In 2021 Palestinians across the West Bank, Gaza, and even those who are citizens of Israel, participated in a general strike in reaction to evictions of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah. What role do you see for work stoppages and general strikes in this period?​​​​​​​

5. اعتقد أننا اجتزنا مرحلة الاضرابات العامة في إسرائيل. طبعا لا أريد أن أنكر أهمية الاضرابات ومدى فاعليتها ولكن الأوضاع هنا في فلسطين والتجربة أثبتت أن الحل الوحيد هو النضال وحتى المكافحة المسلحة ضد نظام الفصل العنصري.

الاحتلال لا يأبى ممارسة أي نوع من انواع الجراىم والظلم والاضطهاد.

حتى لو كنت تملك مهنة او محلا وقمت بالاضراب ستكون النتيجة انهم يسرقوا محلك ويعطونه الى صهيوني آخر او سيقومون بإغالتك من عملك وبالتالي سيأخذ الوظيفة صهيوني آخر. بكل سهولة!

الأوضاع هنا تختلف تماما عن ما يجري عندكم في الولايات المتحدة يا أخي.

5. I think we have passed the stage of general strikes in Israel. Of course, I do not want to deny the importance of strikes and their effectiveness, but the situation here in Palestine and experience has proven that the only solution is struggle and even armed struggle against the apartheid regime.

The occupation does not hesitate to commit any type of crime, injustice, or persecution.

Even if you own a profession or a shop and you go on strike, the result will be that they will steal your shop and give it to another Zionist, or they will fire you from your job, and thus another Zionist will take the job. Easily!

The conditions here are completely different from what is happening to you in the United States, my brother.

6. BRRN: Do you believe that there is any hope of large numbers of working class Israelis ever abandoning zionism – as small numbers of anarchists and socialists have, or do you think that the attachment to settler colonialism is too strong for them to ever overcome?

6. الصهيونيون المتواجدون هنا على الأراضي الفلسطينية جاؤوا الى هنا على أساس مبدأ أيديولوجي وهو أن هذه الأرض أرضهم وأن القوم اليهودي هو القوم المختار. طبعا كل من يعتقد بهذا الأصل ويتبنى هذه الأيديولوجية لا يستطيع أن يتخلى عن الصهيونية بسهولة ولا أن يعترف بحرية الآخرين وأصل المساواة بين أبناء البشر.

ولكن نحن نضع فارقا بين الصهيونية واليهودية. لدينا أصدقاء يهوديون يتحدثون بالعبرية ويؤمنون بالتوراة ولكنهم لا يؤمنون بالصهيونية بل ويساعدوننا في نشاطاتنا ضد الكيان المحتل. لهذا نعم نأمل بأن يزداد عدد هؤلاء وأن يتخلى الكثير منهم خاصة في الطبقة العاملة عن هذا المبدأ الفكري العنصري الذي لا يمت الى اليهودية بصلة ابدا. ونحن نرحب بهم ونستقبلهم برحابة صدر ويمكننا أن نتعامل معهم وأن نعيش معم في سلام.

6. The Zionists who are here in the Palestinian territories came here on the basis of the ideological principle that this land is their land and that the Jewish people are the chosen people. Of course, everyone who believes in this principle and adopts this ideology cannot easily abandon Zionism, nor recognize the freedom of others and the principle of equality between human beings.

But we make a distinction between Zionism and Judaism. We have Jewish friends who speak Hebrew and believe in the Torah, but they do not believe in Zionism, and they even help us in our activities against the occupying entity. Therefore, yes, we hope that the number of these people will increase and that many of them, especially in the working class, will abandon this racist ideological principle that has no connection to Judaism at all. We welcome them and receive them with open arms, and we can work with them and live together in peace.

7. BRRN: What do you think are the most effective acts of solidarity for liberation in Palestine that comrades in the US can take?

7. أعتقد أن أهم شيء يمكنكم فعله هو الدعم الإعلامي للفلسطينيين. يمكنكم أن توضحوا للناس في الولايات المتحدة القضية الفلسطينية على ما هي عليها، لا حسب الرواية الاسرائيلية المزيفة. يمكنكم أن تنشروا الأخبار والأحداث التي تجري على أرض فلسطين. هناك الكثير من الفيديوهات والصور لجرائم الكيان المحتل اليومية في المواقع الفلسطينية. نحن أيضا ننشر هذه الأخبار على صفحتنا في انستغرام @fauda_palestine و قناتنا في تلغرام @fauda_ps . يمكنكم أن تترجموا هذه الأخبار وتوصلوا الحقائق لإخوتنا في الولايات المتحدة. لا تجعلوا مصادركم الوحيدة التي تتلقون منها الأخبار وتتابعون الأحداث الإعلام الرسمي والقنوات الأمريكية والإسرائلية. تابعوا الاعلام الفلسطيني ايضا. الاعلام الفلسطيني يواجه تعتيم اعلامي شديد جدا. حاولوا ان تكسروا هذا التعتيم وتتوصلوا الى بعض الحقائق الجارية في الساحة الفلسطينية.

7. I think the most important thing you can do is media support for the Palestinians. You can explain to the people in the United States the Palestinian issue as it is, not according to the false Israeli narrative. You can publish news and events taking place in Palestine. There are many videos and pictures of the daily crimes of the occupying entity on Palestinian websites. We also publish this news on our Instagram page @fauda_palestine and our Telegram channel @fauda_ps. You can translate this news and deliver the facts to our brothers in the United States. Do not make the official media and American and Israeli channels your only sources from which you receive news and follow events. Follow the Palestinian media as well. The Palestinian media faces a very severe media blackout. Try to break this blackout and reach some of the current facts in the Palestinian arena.

