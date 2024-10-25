From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Israel’s Overnight Slaughter of Babies, Families in Gaza Shocks the Conscience
CAIR Says Israel’s Overnight Slaughter of Babies, Families in Gaza Should ‘Shock the Conscience’ of Biden Regime Officials
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today said the Israeli government’s latest slaughter of babies and children in Gaza should “shock the conscience” of Biden administration officials supporting the genocide in Gaza.
Israeli forces carried out a number of massacres in Khan Younis, at least 38 Palestinian civilians, including many children. Fourteen Children from one family were reportedly killed in their sleep by an Israeli air strike.
Israel strikes hit Kamal Adwan Hospital, damaging the ICU, the main water tanks and the oxygen room of the hospital. A number of babies and children inside the hospital were killed because of lack of oxygen.
Israel has already slaughtered almost 43,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and has destroyed most of the civilian infrastructure and forcibly displaced almost all of the civilian population, and imposed forced starvation.
In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said:
“𝑰𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒍𝒂𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝒃𝒂𝒃𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒉𝒐𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒅𝒓𝒆𝒏 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒓 𝒔𝒍𝒆𝒆𝒑 𝒅𝒐𝒆𝒔 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒔𝒉𝒐𝒄𝒌 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑩𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏 𝒂𝒅𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒐𝒇𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍𝒔 𝒔𝒖𝒑𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒂𝒓-𝒓𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 𝑰𝒔𝒓𝒂𝒆𝒍𝒊 𝒈𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕’𝒔 𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒅𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝑮𝒂𝒛𝒂, 𝒏𝒐𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍. 𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒓𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝒘𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝑰𝒔𝒓𝒂𝒆𝒍 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒊𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒘𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒆𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑩𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏 𝒂𝒅𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏’𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒊𝒏 𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒅𝒆? 𝑻𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒍𝒚 𝒏𝒐 𝒍𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒓𝒊𝒎𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒈𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒕 𝒉𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝑩𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏 𝒂𝒅𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒐𝒇𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍𝒔 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒔𝒖𝒑𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒐𝒓 𝒆𝒙𝒄𝒖𝒔𝒆.”
Yesterday, CAIR condemned the latest massacres by the far-right Israeli government in Gaza and Lebanon and also condemned reports that Israeli forces are putting numbers on detained Palestinian men. The Washington, D.C., based Muslim civil rights organization also condemned the shipment of weapons to Israel by the United States and United Kingdom through an air bridge in which over 6,000 aircraft were used in a year to carry out the genocide.
Earlier this week, CAIR called on the Biden administration to address whether the Israeli government’s reported plan for U.S. intelligence operatives and mercenaries to take control of aid distribution in Gaza and set up mass, walled-off internment camps for Palestinians is true.
The reported use of American personal in these camps comes after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu rejected a U.S. request to publicly repudiated the so-called “General’s Plan” in which every human being left in northern Gaza would be either starved or killed.
CAIR’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.
La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.
For more information: https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-s...
