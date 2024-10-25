Biden Makes No Apologies for Genocide of Palestinian Children During Gila River Campaign by Brenda Norrell

Speaking at Gila River Indian Community today, Biden made no apologies for the tens of thousands of Palestinian children murdered with U.S. bombs that he has sent to Israel. Instead, Biden and Interior Sec. Deb Haaland used the crimes against Native American children in boarding schools for the advancement of their political campaign.

LAVEEN VILLAGE, Gila River Indian Community, Arizona -- Speaking at Gila River Indian Community today, Biden made no apologies for the tens of thousands of Palestinian children murdered with U.S. bombs that he has sent to Israel. Biden made no apologies for the war crime of sending U.S. white phosphorus to Israel for genocide.



Interior Sec. Deb Haaland made no apologies to Tohono O'odham and San Carlos Apache for bulldozing their ancient villages and burial places for transmission lines. Haaland made no apologies for allowing a Canadian company to dig into the Paiute Massacre Site for lithium. Haaland made no apologies for issuing a permit to an Australian company to drill into Hualapai's ceremonial place for lithium in Arizona.



Instead, they used the crimes against Native American children in boarding schools for the advancement of their political campaign.



O'odham Solidarity: 'NO! to Genocide Joe'



O'odham Solidarity, urging protests today said, "An apology for genocide while actively causing a genocide is mind-blowing!"



"And we all know Joe has the blood of tens of thousand Palestinians on his hands."



"Deb Haaland and Joe Biden will be occupying Komatke Village issuing an apology for the genocide of our people. Most likely will flash dollar signs in exchange for approval of land exploitation and votes. The disrespect."



"Show Joe and Deb that everywhere they go -- they’ll be reminded of what they did to innocents across the globe," said O'odham Solidarity, a local grassroots group led by O'odham women.



Three Arizona Tribes have filed federal lawsuits against Interior Sec. Deb Haaland, who is Laguna Pueblo.



Haaland is being sued for permitting bulldozers to destroy ancient villages and burial places of Tohono O'odham and San Carlos Apache for SunZia's transmission lines for wind energy, on O'odham ancestral land not far from the site of today's political rally at Laveen Village.



Hualapai have filed suit against Haaland for issuing a permit to an Australian company, Hawkstone aka Arizona Lithium, to drill for lithium at their sacred ceremonial place and endanger their sacred water in central Arizona, not far from Biden and Haaland rallied today.



Haaland is allowing Lithium Americas of Canada to dig into the Paiute Massacre Site of Peehee Mu'huh, Thacker Pass, in northern Nevada, for lithium, in violation of all federal laws protecting Native religious and historic sites, the environment and endangered species. Paiute and Shoshone elderly and women are now facing trial for defending the site.



Haaland is allowing uranium mining to continue in the Grand Canyon, endangering Havasupai's aquifer and poisoning Supai medicine plants with radioactive dust. The deadly radioactive haul route is to White Mesa Ute's community in Utah. Radioactive trucks endanger Havasupai, Paiute, Dine' (Navajo), Hopi and Ute.



The United States now plans to increase plutonium production and storage in the Pueblos homeland in northern New Mexico at Los Alamos National Laboratory. A federal judge has halted the plan due to environmental concerns.



Haaland said in Farmington, New Mexico, that Los Alamos Labs would lead the green "energy transition" in the Four Corners region -- a region scarred with scattered radioactive waste from the Cold War that the U.S. never cleaned up, a region where Navajos and others who live in the region suffer from widespread cancer and respiratory diseases from oil and gas wells, and decades of coal mines and power plants.



