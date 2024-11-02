Celebration of Life for Beloved Miwok Elder Norman "Wounded Knee" DeOcampo

Date:

Saturday, November 02, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

repost

Location Details:

FCCO Community Center, 2501 Harrison St., Oakland

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved relative Norman Wounded Knee Deocampo. Please join us in celebrating his life on November 2 at 12-4 PM at 2501 Harrison St. Oakland CA



We invite you to bring a dish for a potluck celebration as we come together to honor his legacy and the impact he had on our communities.



No drugs or alcohol allowed. All are welcome and invited to participate.