Celebration of Life for Beloved Miwok Elder Norman "Wounded Knee" DeOcampo
Saturday, November 02, 2024
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
FCCO Community Center, 2501 Harrison St., Oakland
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved relative Norman Wounded Knee Deocampo. Please join us in celebrating his life on November 2 at 12-4 PM at 2501 Harrison St. Oakland CA
We invite you to bring a dish for a potluck celebration as we come together to honor his legacy and the impact he had on our communities.
No drugs or alcohol allowed. All are welcome and invited to participate.
