Where Olive Trees Weep: Film Screening and Active Meditation Journey

Date:

Saturday, November 02, 2024

Time:

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Mariposa Institute

Email:

Phone:

4153362692

Location Details:

3801 Low Gap Road Ukiah, CA 95482

Join us for a workshop and exploration of Ashira Active meditation. The workshop will include a screening of the film "Where Olive Trees Weep," featuring Ashira and renowned author Dr. Gabor Mate exploring trauma in Palestine. Ashira will lead us in an informed healing journey where we will explore intergenerational trauma stored in the body and unlock intergenerational resilience tools for healing. We will whirl together in a sacred healing dance, release stress, build resilience and re-energize our minds, bodies, and souls.