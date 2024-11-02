From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Where Olive Trees Weep: Film Screening and Active Meditation Journey
Date:
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Mariposa Institute
Email:
Phone:
4153362692
Location Details:
3801 Low Gap Road Ukiah, CA 95482
Join us for a workshop and exploration of Ashira Active meditation. The workshop will include a screening of the film "Where Olive Trees Weep," featuring Ashira and renowned author Dr. Gabor Mate exploring trauma in Palestine. Ashira will lead us in an informed healing journey where we will explore intergenerational trauma stored in the body and unlock intergenerational resilience tools for healing. We will whirl together in a sacred healing dance, release stress, build resilience and re-energize our minds, bodies, and souls.
For more information: https://form.jotform.com/242591016162147
