Solitary Garden 5 Year Anniversary Celebration

Date:

Saturday, November 02, 2024

Time:

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

UCSC Institute of the Arts and Sciences

Location Details:

Elena Baskin Visual Arts Center, UC Santa Cruz, 1156 High St, Santa Cruz

For this anniversary celebration of Solitary Garden, join us to reflect on the past 5 years of tending to this participatory public sculpture and garden project with award-winning artist jackie sumell and Tim Young.



The event will include refreshments, an opportunity to plant new bulbs at the garden, and some words from Tim Young. We will also have free t-shirts, booklets, and tulip bulbs for participants to bring home.



This event is located at Elena Baskin Visual Arts Center (UC Santa Cruz, 1156 High St, Santa Cruz, CA). Free and open to the public.



Solitary Garden, the participatory public sculpture and garden project by jackie sumell, is on view at UC Santa Cruz Baskin Art Studios. Perched on a slope at UC Santa Cruz overlooking Monterey Bay, Solitary Garden is a participatory public sculpture and garden project by award-winning artist jackie sumell in collaboration with Tim Young, who is currently on Death Row in San Quentin State Prison, fighting to prove his innocence in the California appellate court system. The sculpture follows the blueprint of a 6’x9’ U.S. solitary confinement cell similar to the one that Tim has been confined to for twenty-one years. The stark cell is surrounded by a garden which Tim designed via letters and drawings to students and volunteers, who cultivate it as his proxies.