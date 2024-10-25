top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/28/2024
Santa Cruz Indymedia Police State & Prisons

Santa Cruz Sheriff Inspector General Report Public Meeting

Community Room in the basement of 701 Ocean St., Santa Cruz
original image (1748x1113)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, October 28, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Police News
Location Details:
Community Room in the basement of 701 Ocean St., Santa Cruz
The County of Santa Cruz will hold a public meeting on Monday, October 28 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. to discuss the first annual report of the Office of the Inspector General.

The meeting will take place at the Community Room in the basement of 701 Ocean St., Santa Cruz. Spanish translation services will be available. Participation via Zoom is also available at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88670494233.

The Office of the Inspector General may provide evaluations and make recommendations based on their investigations. Complaints may be filed in several ways, directly to either the Sheriff’s Office or the OIG. Complaints can be received via phone, email, website form, or a written document. Information is available on both the Sheriff’s Office and the OIG’s websites for submitting feedback, whether it is a complaint, comment, suggestion, question or request.

Following the public meeting, the report will be presented to the Board of Supervisors during the October 29th Board meeting. It details their work responding to, investigating, and auditing complaints, reviewing use of force investigations and in-custody deaths, their community outreach efforts, and direct communications with incarcerated individuals. It also includes information on policy changes implemented by the Sheriff’s Office as a result of work by the OIG and other recommendations for consideration.

The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) was established by the Board in October 2022 as an independent monitor for the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. The contract for the office was awarded to the OIR Group in March 2023.

For more information, visit https://www.santacruzcountyca.gov/Departments/OfficeofInspectorGeneral.aspx
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 25, 2024 8:26AM
§Santa Cruz County Office of Inspector General: First Annual Report - October 29, 2024
by Santa Cruz Police News
Fri, Oct 25, 2024 8:26AM
santa_cruz_county_oig_annual_report_2024_-_10-29-24.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (503.3KB)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code