Santa Cruz Sheriff Inspector General Report Public Meeting
Date:
Monday, October 28, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Police News
Location Details:
Community Room in the basement of 701 Ocean St., Santa Cruz
The County of Santa Cruz will hold a public meeting on Monday, October 28 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. to discuss the first annual report of the Office of the Inspector General.
The meeting will take place at the Community Room in the basement of 701 Ocean St., Santa Cruz. Spanish translation services will be available. Participation via Zoom is also available at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88670494233.
The Office of the Inspector General may provide evaluations and make recommendations based on their investigations. Complaints may be filed in several ways, directly to either the Sheriff’s Office or the OIG. Complaints can be received via phone, email, website form, or a written document. Information is available on both the Sheriff’s Office and the OIG’s websites for submitting feedback, whether it is a complaint, comment, suggestion, question or request.
Following the public meeting, the report will be presented to the Board of Supervisors during the October 29th Board meeting. It details their work responding to, investigating, and auditing complaints, reviewing use of force investigations and in-custody deaths, their community outreach efforts, and direct communications with incarcerated individuals. It also includes information on policy changes implemented by the Sheriff’s Office as a result of work by the OIG and other recommendations for consideration.
The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) was established by the Board in October 2022 as an independent monitor for the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. The contract for the office was awarded to the OIR Group in March 2023.
For more information, visit https://www.santacruzcountyca.gov/Departments/OfficeofInspectorGeneral.aspx
