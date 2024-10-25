From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Shame on Maersk for Shipping Weapons to Israel
activists splatter blood at the shipping company’s Emeryville office
Multiple Free Palestine groups protested on October 24 in front of Maersk headquarters in Emeryville.
Maersk is a Danish shipping and logistics company that delivers USA weaponry to the genocidal Israeli army. Maersk has a long history of aiding imperialist oppressors: it funneled armaments to South Africa during the apartheid era, and enabled weapons to the USA to attack Vietnam.
The action smeared fake blood on the death merchant’s front door and sign (see photos below) and fake blood-soaked shoes were hurled by the 150+ participants at a Maersk logo facsimile.
Numerous speakers from Palestinian Youth Movement, The Party of Socialism and Liberation (PSL), Bay Area Labor of rPalestine, and other allied groups, informed the crowd os Maersk’s complicity, and delivered updates on the global rise up against Israel’s brutal cruelty in Gaza and Lebanon.
Memorable in the speeches was the revelation that local efforts to divest from Israel are increasingly successful. Pressure is currently being applied to large pension-funding entities.
