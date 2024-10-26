From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free virtual screening of the film "Ahmad Alive"
Date:
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Running time: 37 minutes; released 2024. The film screening will be followed by Q&A discussion with the film audience.
“Ahmad Alive” is the harrowing story of a Gazan travel vlogger, Ahmad Ghunaim. Ahmad never aspired to be a war correspondent, but after October 7th, with foreign journalists banned from Gaza, he needed to show the world what was happening. With just his phone, Ahmad captured Israel’s genocide on Gaza. We follow him as his house is bombed and he becomes a refugee overnight. Fearing for his life, Ahmad is forced to live on the streets, sleeping in hospitals, cars, and tents.
=================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative and urge them to:
1) Enact a total arms embargo on Israel to stop US weapons & funding to Israel immediately
2) Urge your Senators to cosponsor & vote yes on S.J.Res.111 through S.J.Res.116. (These are Joint Resolutions of Disapproval that have been introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders to halt the new $20 billion in US taxpayer-funded arms transfers to Israel proposed by the White House.)
3) Urge your Representative to cosponsor H.R.9649 - The UNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act of 2024
White House Comment Line
Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST
(202) 456-1111 or (202) 456-1414
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Butler's other office locations: (415) 393-0707 San Francisco office; (310) 914-7300 LA office; (619) 231-9712 San Diego office; (559) 485-7430 Fresno office
https://www.butler.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
================================================================
US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT for CALL scripts and EMAIL scripts: http://bit.ly/StopGazaGenocide
========================================================
LEARN more about Palestine at:
- https://palestineremembered.com/
- https://gazaunlocked.org/
- https://wearenotnumbers.org/
- https://teachpalestine.org/
- https://decolonizepalestine.com/
- https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/
- https://www.dci-palestine.org/
- https://visualizingpalestine.org/?blm_aid=247605126#visuals
====================================================
READ the following books:
1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
https://www.ebooks.com/en-us/book/210337663/palestine/nur-masalha/
2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
3) Free Ebooks: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/blogs/495-free-ebooks-for-a-free-palestine
4) Free Resources & Further Reading: https://www.versobooks.com/blogs/news/solidarity-with-palestine-free-resources-and-further-reading
5) The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 by Rashid Khalidi
====================================================
WATCH the following:
1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
2) "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
4) ~16 minute YouTube video of how Palestinians were expelled from their homes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGVgjS98OsU
5) ~9 minute YouTube video of Nakba Timeline Map https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnLsVA0RYoQ
==================================================================
BOYCOTT:
McDonalds, Domino's Pizza, Papa John's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Starbucks
HP, Google, Intel, Amazon, Expedia, Airbnb, Booking.com, RE/MAX, Chevron, Volvo
PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Marvel, Disney
No Thanks App: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/no-thanks-app/id6476206516
Boycat App: https://www.boycat.io/
BDS Movement: https://bdsmovement.net/Act-Now-Against-These-Companies-Profiting-From-Genocide
https://www.thereisalist.org/boycotts
https://disoccupied.com/
================================================================
DIVEST:
ARE THERE HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS HIDDEN IN YOUR INVESTMENTS?: https://investigate.info/
For more information: https://www.palestinemuseum.us/events/2024...
