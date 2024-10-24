Women Lead at United Nations COP16 Biodiversity Convention in Colombia by Brenda Norrell

Casey Camp-Horinek, Ponca, is at the United Nations Biodiversity Convention COP16. "The Ponca Nation is on the ground here at COP16 in Colombia, trying to raise up the issue of false solutions to the climate crisis, like carbon credits and biodiversity credits that are killing nature," Casey said, adding that fossil fuels must be phased out.