From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Rykola Mink Farm Abandoned After ALF Raid
Eleven years ago on October 3...
From Press Officer Joseph Buddenberg (http://www.patreon.com/josephbuddenberg):
For 54 years, George Rykola murdered thousands of mink every year without consequences. His farm lacked a fence or security, but sadly had never been visited by the Animal Liberation Front.
It was the fifth fur farm from which I freed animals that summer. I have visited countless mink farms but this one is forever etched into my memory:
There was the feral mink who attempted to bite through my gloved hands, having only known the abusive hands of George Rykola.
And there was a mink who screeched so loudly when I unlatched the cage she was destined to die in. The sound will tear your soul apart.
Nearly 1,000 animals escaped the property to establish new lives in the surrounding wilderness. This was done in less than twenty minutes.
I’ll never forget the sight of hundreds of mink escaping into the woods, and experiencing their first moments of freedom and joy, feeling the earth beneath their feet as they began their new lives.
In the media, fur industry officials downplayed the number of liberated animals and hoped to dissuade others with their lies about “domestic mink.” The same lies will persist until we destroy this industry.
Hundreds of animals were never recaptured and lived out the rest of their lives with dignity.
At the time, there were at least 18 fur farms in Pennsylvania. Today, only one fur farm remains in the state. Liberators visited that farm last year and freed 7,000 captives. The ALF always keeps their promises. This industry will die. Pennsylvania will soon be free of wildlife prisons.
----------------------------------------------
Mink are genetically wild animals that roam up to 5 miles a day but are kept in 10-inch cages on fur farms; their treatment is egregiously cruel and violent. The mink are born in February or March and are killed by gassing, clubbing or anal electrocution in November, before being skinned, sometimes while still alive, for their fur. The animals liberated this weekend have a fighting chance at life; they faced a 100 percent death rate if they stayed on the farm.
The number of fur farms in America has dwindled from more than 300 in the 1990s to less than 50 today, as the fur industry continues its steady decline into oblivion. A listing of all known fur farms in North America, is available here: https://finalnail.com/
----------------------------------------------
Animal Liberation Press Office
825-C Merrimon Avenue #121
Asheville, NC 28804
animallibpressoffice [at] protonmail.com
For 54 years, George Rykola murdered thousands of mink every year without consequences. His farm lacked a fence or security, but sadly had never been visited by the Animal Liberation Front.
It was the fifth fur farm from which I freed animals that summer. I have visited countless mink farms but this one is forever etched into my memory:
There was the feral mink who attempted to bite through my gloved hands, having only known the abusive hands of George Rykola.
And there was a mink who screeched so loudly when I unlatched the cage she was destined to die in. The sound will tear your soul apart.
Nearly 1,000 animals escaped the property to establish new lives in the surrounding wilderness. This was done in less than twenty minutes.
I’ll never forget the sight of hundreds of mink escaping into the woods, and experiencing their first moments of freedom and joy, feeling the earth beneath their feet as they began their new lives.
In the media, fur industry officials downplayed the number of liberated animals and hoped to dissuade others with their lies about “domestic mink.” The same lies will persist until we destroy this industry.
Hundreds of animals were never recaptured and lived out the rest of their lives with dignity.
At the time, there were at least 18 fur farms in Pennsylvania. Today, only one fur farm remains in the state. Liberators visited that farm last year and freed 7,000 captives. The ALF always keeps their promises. This industry will die. Pennsylvania will soon be free of wildlife prisons.
----------------------------------------------
Mink are genetically wild animals that roam up to 5 miles a day but are kept in 10-inch cages on fur farms; their treatment is egregiously cruel and violent. The mink are born in February or March and are killed by gassing, clubbing or anal electrocution in November, before being skinned, sometimes while still alive, for their fur. The animals liberated this weekend have a fighting chance at life; they faced a 100 percent death rate if they stayed on the farm.
The number of fur farms in America has dwindled from more than 300 in the 1990s to less than 50 today, as the fur industry continues its steady decline into oblivion. A listing of all known fur farms in North America, is available here: https://finalnail.com/
----------------------------------------------
Animal Liberation Press Office
825-C Merrimon Avenue #121
Asheville, NC 28804
animallibpressoffice [at] protonmail.com
For more information: http://www.animalliberationpressoffice.org/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network