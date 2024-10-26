From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Ceasefire Postcards Pop Up
Date:
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Ceasefire Postcards
Location Details:
Heyma Yemeni Coffee Shop
1122 University Ave. Berkeley, CA (near San Pablo)
Ceasefire Postcards Pop-Up
Join us again at Heyma Coffee on Saturday, October 26th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.
We'll tell presidential candidate Kamala Harris and members of Congress that, if they want our vote, they must end their complicity in Israel’s extermination of Palestinians in Gaza and ongoing assault in the West Bank. We'll demand the complete halt of financial and military assistance to the genocidal Zionist regime; the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza; a permanent and immediate ceasefire; the release of Palestinian and Israeli hostages; the cease of settlement expansion and settlers/IOF crimes against Palestinians in the West Bank; and the end of Israel's illegal military occupation of the Palestinian Territories. We will also write to key State Dept officials to call out their complicity with the genocide and to demand they stop sending weapons to Israel. Scripts, addresses, stamps, and postcards will be provided.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/ceasefire_postca...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 24, 2024 7:36PM
