Fall Acorn Festival - A Family-Friendly Social Justice Event
Date:
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Starr King Unitarian Universalist Church
Email:
Phone:
510-581-2060
Location Details:
Starr King Unitarian Universalist Church
22577 Bayview Avenue
Hayward, CA 94541
22577 Bayview Avenue
Hayward, CA 94541
Want to do something about the climate crisis and have fun at the same time? Help grow trees! Starr King UU Church joins with 100K Trees for Humanity-Hayward for a family-friendly environmental justice gathering to pot up acorns for a major spring tree planting. We provide acorns, pots, and soil -- or bring acorns you harvested! We'll have refreshments, games, and fun for all. If you share our values of justice, equity, and interdependence, if you're raising social justice conscious kids, or if you just like trees, come join us!
Urban forests nourish all of us. There's money to plant trees. We just have to grow them first.
Free!
For more information: https://starrking.org/fall-acorn-festival-...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 24, 2024 6:23PM
