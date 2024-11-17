From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Their Elections Are Over, Our Future is Up to Us
Date:
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Location Details:
Henry Ramsey Jr. Center, 2939 Ellis Street, Berkeley
For years, we have heard about their elections. We will continue to hear more as the outcome is challenged. Both candidates for President represent the interests of the rich and powerful.
Come to a discussion about getting ourselves together, and organizing our forces to deal with the problems we are facing.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/11-17-24-th/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 24, 2024 2:43PM
