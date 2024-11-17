Their Elections Are Over, Our Future is Up to Us

Date:

Sunday, November 17, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Socialists

Location Details:

Henry Ramsey Jr. Center, 2939 Ellis Street, Berkeley

Speak Out Socialists Public Meetings



For years, we have heard about their elections. We will continue to hear more as the outcome is challenged. Both candidates for President represent the interests of the rich and powerful.



Come to a discussion about getting ourselves together, and organizing our forces to deal with the problems we are facing.