Palestine East Bay Anti-War

Bay Area People's Arms Embargo - MASK OFF MAERSK!

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area PYM
Location Details:
1266 66th St, Emeryville, CA
We are joining international protests on Oct 22-24th to demand Maersk CUT TIES WITH GENOCIDE. Since October 2023, Maersk has shipped $300 million worth of weapons and weapons components of the 5 top weapons manufacturers in the world. This money is dripping with the blood of over 200,000 Palestinian martyrs. PEOPLE’S ARMS EMBARGO NOW! MASK OFF MAERSK!

We continue to witness the horrific massacres and occupation of North Gaza, as the IOF carries out the “General’s Plan” to exterminate our people and clear North Gaza for zionist settlement. Just this week, after one year of orchestrating and backing the genocide of our people in Gaza, the White House announced that Israel has 30 days to allow more aid trucks into Gaza in an effort to address “humanitarian concerns” or Israel will face financial cuts in U.S. military aid.

We say: 30 DAYS IS 30 DAYS TOO LATE. We know this is a ploy to garner votes ahead of the election — the ultimatum period conveniently ending after rather than before the election. The power to effect real change will never come from politicians, but from the people.

Join us in demanding that Maersk:
1. Stop the transportation of weapons components for arms manufacturers complicit in the genocide of the Palestinian people
2. End all contracts and partnerships with the Department of Defense and any contracts that sustain weapons supply to Israel.
