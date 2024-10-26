From Frisco to Falastin: Stop Scott Wiener's War Machine

Date:

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Time:

12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

QUIT! and GayShame

Location Details:

24th St. and Noe St. (meet in front of the Gaza mural) - in the heart of Noe Valley, San Francisco. Nearest BART station is the 24th St. Mission BART station.

Queers for a Free Palestine meet up and march! All are welcome! Call out state senator Scott Wiener, who has been attacking Palestinian activists at UC and CSU campuses, opposes inclusion of Palestine in ethnic studies, introduced oppressive legislation to silence the voice of the Palestinian people and their comrades, and attacking houseless people. He opposed the cease fire back in January. Mask up, bring friends. Let’s San Francisco now that you oppose SF politicians who have not called out an end to the genocide in Gaza! And an end to the apartheid government of Israel!