In Solidarity with Haiti, a hybrid event with Gerald Horne and Pierre Labossiere
Sunday, October 27, 2024
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Speaker
Haiti Action Committee
510-483-7481
This hybrid event is available on zoom. Posted time is Pacific Time; or 6pm Eastern Time. Zoom ID 825 1725 6580 Passcode 864 964
Caribbean Dialogue and the Blue Edition present Professor Gerald Horne, author Confronting the Black Jacobins: The US, the Haitian Revolution and the Origin of the Dominican Republic; and Pierre Labossiere, Haiti Action Committee, Report on Haiti. Supporting organizations include: Jegna Institute: http://www.caribbeanbooknetwork.com and Haiti Action Committee: http://www.haitisolidarity.net. This hybrid event is available on zoom. Posted time is Pacific Time; or 6pm Eastern Time. Zoom ID 825 1725 6580 Passcode 864 964
For more information: http://www.haitisolidarity.net
