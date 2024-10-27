From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

In Solidarity with Haiti, a hybrid event with Gerald Horne and Pierre Labossiere

Date:

Sunday, October 27, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Haiti Action Committee

Email:

Phone:

510-483-7481

Location Details:

This hybrid event is available on zoom. Posted time is Pacific Time; or 6pm Eastern Time. Zoom ID 825 1725 6580 Passcode 864 964

Caribbean Dialogue and the Blue Edition present Professor Gerald Horne, author Confronting the Black Jacobins: The US, the Haitian Revolution and the Origin of the Dominican Republic; and Pierre Labossiere, Haiti Action Committee, Report on Haiti. Supporting organizations include: Jegna Institute: http://www.caribbeanbooknetwork.com and Haiti Action Committee: http://www.haitisolidarity.net . This hybrid event is available on zoom. Posted time is Pacific Time; or 6pm Eastern Time. Zoom ID 825 1725 6580 Passcode 864 964