Drag Me Out To Vote
Date:
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte
Location Details:
Location details will be shared (via text & email) after registration has been reviewed by organizer.
Have you been procrastinating on looking through your ballot? Does it seem like a total drag to sift through the voter guide? Well, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte in partnership with the Pacific Center for Human Growth will be turning that drag into ✨DRAG ✨ on Wednesday, October 23rd!
Join us for an evening of drag performances and an info session on the state ballot measures… because if we’re going to drag ourselves to the polls, we might as well do it in style and together in community! Details and registration link below:
Wednesday, October 23rd 6:30-8:30 PM
📍 Berkeley, CA
👋Gather at 6:30.
⭐Drag at 6:45.
📒 Info Session 6:45-7:45.
⭐⭐More Drag at 8:00 + time for folx to ask questions and mingle.
THEME: Halloween! Wear a costume (or don't) and be ready for some ghoulish entertainment! Treats provided.
Register here: bit.ly/dragballotparty
For more information: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/d...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 22, 2024 12:05PM
