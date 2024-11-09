From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protect Our Sandhills
Date:
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Time:
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
Felton Community Room, Felton Branch Library, 6121 Gushee St, Felton
This Community-led Learning program overviews an extremely rare and highly sensitive ecosystem here in the SC Mountains, the sandhills. We will learn about some of the specialized, and often threatened, plants and animals that occur here. Furthermore, we will discuss actions we can all take to help protect this unique landscape.
Instructor Bio: Dylan McManus is with the education department of CA State Parks and is passionate about community-wide conservation efforts, community science and responsible recreation.
For more information: https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/13185128
