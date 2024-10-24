From the Open-Publishing Calendar
African Film Screening, "Breaking of the Bush"
Date:
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Time:
12:15 PM - 2:15 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Tanneh Koayen
Location Details:
Location: San Joaquin Delta College, Tillie Lewis Theatre, Arts, Humanities, and Multimedia TrAC
Q&A Session: 12:45 PM
Address:5151 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95207
San Joaquin Delta College, in collaboration with the Liberia Initiative for Transformation and Enlightenment (LITE), the African American Chamber of Commerce, Bonita Entertainment Studios, and Care Free Praise, will host International African movie actor, film director, and producer Ambassador Frank Artus.
Admission:
FREE EVENT
Special Feature: Enjoy a taste of Africa with African food.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Mrs. Tanneh Koayen (510) 688-3552 or Valerie Gnassounou at (209) 954-5110
This is a unique cultural experience featuring a prominent figure in African cinema, offering the chance to explore African film
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 21, 2024 2:39AM
