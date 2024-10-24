African Film Screening, "Breaking of the Bush"

Date:

Thursday, October 24, 2024

Time:

12:15 PM - 2:15 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Tanneh Koayen

Location Details:

Location: San Joaquin Delta College, Tillie Lewis Theatre, Arts, Humanities, and Multimedia TrAC



Date & Time: Screening of the African Film at 12:15 PM



Q&A Session: 12:45 PM

Address:5151 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95207

San Joaquin Delta College, in collaboration with the Liberia Initiative for Transformation and Enlightenment (LITE), the African American Chamber of Commerce, Bonita Entertainment Studios, and Care Free Praise, will host International African movie actor, film director, and producer Ambassador Frank Artus.



Event Details:

Admission:

FREE EVENT



Special Feature: Enjoy a taste of Africa with African food.



For media inquiries, please contact:

Mrs. Tanneh Koayen (510) 688-3552 or Valerie Gnassounou at (209) 954-5110



This is a unique cultural experience featuring a prominent figure in African cinema, offering the chance to explore African film